A Bavarian Lifeline for the United Star?

Bayern’s Gaze Turns to United’s McTominay

In the wake of Fulham’s Joao Palhinha seeing his prospective transfer to Bayern crumble just as the clock ticked towards deadline, the German stalwarts are once again plotting their moves in the transfer market. As reported by Daily Mirror, amidst the murmurings and clandestine transfer dealings, one name is on everyone’s lips: Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

Palhinha’s Dream Deferred

Joao Palhinha had his eyes set on the Allianz Arena, but a sudden turn of events saw him extend his contract at Craven Cottage. Yet, Bayern’s thirst for a midfield marvel remains unquenched, and January’s transfer window sees them readying for another strategic move. With Palhinha’s signature proving elusive, their gaze has now shifted towards Old Trafford.

McTominay’s Turbulent Times

Manchester’s Red Devils have seen McTominay rise through the ranks since he joined the academy in 2002. With 212 appearances and 19 goals under his belt, his commitment to United has been unwavering. Yet, his season has been marred by limited appearances, with only three to his name. Two fleeting moments from the bench and a lone start against Brighton paint a picture of a talent untapped. The disheartening 3-1 loss to Brighton further raises questions on his role in United’s lineup.

West Ham had circled around the midfielder earlier in the season, but no move materialised. Even Fulham weighed him as a potential heir to Palhinha’s throne.

Tuchel’s Masterplan

Bayern’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, no stranger to recognising talent, sees in McTominay a potential gem for his Bavarian squad. With a resume that boasts a 26-cap record for Scotland and a history steeped in United’s legacy, McTominay offers the kind of experience Tuchel seeks.

United’s strategy with McTominay has been puzzling. As Gary Neville, the club’s former star, noted during a recent match commentary, the decision by boss Erik ten Hag to limit McTominay’s game time is perplexing. The midfield turmoil, with Fernandes shifting positions, and Ten Hag’s resistance to revert to McTominay, raises eyebrows.

“Does he go back to McTominay? Ten Hag has made five substitutions and not used him. It’s almost as if he is managing him out of the club,” Neville pondered.

Ten Hag, however, showed a hint of his cards when explaining McTominay’s selection against Brighton. “We will be playing slightly different,” the Dutchman mentioned. “We already trained with it before Arsenal, but Scott McTominay dropped out before that game.”

Contractual Crossroads

McTominay, with just shy of two years on his contract and a valuation of around £40m from United, stands at a pivotal juncture. As Bayern hover and United ponder, only time will dictate where the star midfielder’s future truly lies.