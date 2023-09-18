Morgan Questions Arsenal’s Goalkeeping Decision

Arsenal Keeps Climbing, but Controversy Follows

Arsenal’s recent victory, a 1-0 triumph over Everton at Goodison Park, is keeping their Premier League dream alive. Yet, the footballing fraternity is buzzing not only about the game but the intriguing choice made by Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s gaffer, to sideline Aaron Ramsdale.

New Blood, New Choices

David Raya, the summer’s loan acquisition, stepped into the spotlight, ensuring a zero on the opponent’s scoreboard. As whispers in the alleys of FootballTransfers suggested, Arteta’s eyes are set on crowning the 28-year-old Raya as the undisputed No.1 for the Gunners.

Yet, one influential voice, from a famed Arsenal devotee, isn’t sitting well with this idea.

Morgan’s Take on The Goalkeeping Drama

“Why humiliate him?” lamented Piers Morgan on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), hinting at Ramsdale’s unexpected absence. A question many might be pondering, given Ramsdale’s string of commendable performances.

“Havertz, yes.. but Ramsdale’s been consistently superb for us. Why humiliate him?” Morgan questioned, clearly not pleased with Arteta’s choice.

Upon being presented with the notion of squad rotation, Morgan was quick to counter, “I don’t believe in having 2 top ‘keepers with neither knowing who’s No.1. Nothing against Raya, who is very good, but don’t like the way Ramsdale’s being treated.”

I don’t understand what Ramsdale has done to deserve being dropped? Havertz, yes.. but Ramsdale’s been consistently superb for us.

Arteta Breaks His Silence

Amidst the frenzy, Arteta voiced his thoughts. “I haven’t had a single question on why Gabriel Jesus hasn’t started. It’s something that has been historically done like this, but I cannot have two players like this in one position and not play them. David has tremendous qualities like Aaron has,” he observed, further highlighting the choices he’s made in the past.

Confessing his introspection, Arteta noted, “I’m a really young manager. I’ve been in this job three and a half years and I have few regrets with what I’ve done.”

Drawing attention to his boldest thoughts, he said, “Someone is going to do it, and maybe it will be gasps. That’s strange? Why? Why not? We have all the qualities in another goalkeeper to do something when something is happening and you want to change momentum. Do it.”

Looking Ahead: A European Challenge

With the Champions League fixture against PSV around the corner, one thing is sure – Arteta is holding his cards close to his chest. Whether Ramsdale or Raya graces the pitch, only time will tell. But one thing is clear: Arsenal’s path forward is filled with audacious choices, undying passion, and riveting drama.