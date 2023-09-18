Report: West Ham’s Hopeful Bid To Keep Their Crown Jewel

Bowen’s Shining Legacy at the London Stadium

At the heart of West Ham United’s recent renaissance, you’ll find one name consistently linked to their on-pitch success: Jarrod Bowen. This shimmering star in the Hammers’ line-up continues to catch the eye, both in terms of his playing style and his steadily expanding contract discussions.

Bowen’s Meteoric Rise

Since alighting upon the Premier League stage, Bowen has made it his own. The 26-year-old’s introduction to the 2023/24 season was nothing short of theatrical, with three goals in a mere five matches. Notably, he lit up the pitch against Bournemouth, and proceeded to make his mark in victories against Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town.

But perhaps what sits most vividly in the memory of West Ham fans is Bowen’s critical contribution in the Europa Conference League final. A 90th-minute clincher to end the club’s 43-year trophy drought isn’t easily forgotten. That defining moment paved the Hammers’ way into this season’s Europa League, further underlining the potency of Bowen’s impact.

Contractual Ties: The Waiting Game

Reportedly, West Ham have been keen on prolonging their association with Bowen for more than a year. The star’s dazzling 2021/22 performance didn’t just catch the eyes of the Irons’ faithful; it also earned him a debut nod in Gareth Southgate’s England assembly. Indeed, discussions regarding his contractual future began warming up right before West Ham’s expedition to Prague to face Fiorentina.

Though an official handshake hasn’t been shared, the winds carry whispers – chiefly from 90Min – suggesting the Hammers are optimistic about Bowen’s extended stay. With his current tenure at the London Stadium drawing its curtains in 2025, it’s in the club’s best interest to expedite matters.

The Immeasurable Impact of Bowen

It’s hard to quantify the essence of a player, but in Bowen’s case, numbers make a compelling argument. Since being lured by David Moyes from the Championship realm in 2020, Bowen has celebrated 30 Premier League goals in just 130 outings for the Hammers. Add to this his 13 strikes in cups and European theatre, and you begin to grasp his monumental worth.

Attributes such as energy, versatility, and a keen instinct with the ball have placed him on a pedestal. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s tactician, for one, is an outspoken fan of Bowen’s footballing philosophy. His near-perfect attendance – missing only two of the 132 possible Premier League games – has been pivotal in West Ham’s elevation from potential drop-zone contenders to Europe-bound regulars.

The Future Beckons

While the West Ham horizon looks promising for Bowen, rumbles in the football grapevine, courtesy of 90Min, suggest that the ace winger could be eyed as a successor to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, especially given the latter’s ties with the cash-flushed Saudi Pro League.

Only time will tell where Bowen’s next chapter lies, but for now, West Ham stands hopeful and eager to secure the future of their prized asset.