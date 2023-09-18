Wan-Bissaka Injured – Can Man United Cope with Growing List?

Manchester United Injury Woes Deepen

Wan-Bissaka Joins Growing List

BBC Sport has reported unsettling news for Manchester United fans as they brace themselves for the absence of a key figure. Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for an unscheduled break due to an unfortunate injury.

Only making a brief appearance as a late substitute in the recent 3-1 loss to Brighton, the 25-year-old had just recovered from an illness that sidelined him at the start of that match.

While Manchester United is yet to reveal the full extent of the damage, early prognosis indicates that fans might not see the right-back in action for a few weeks.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka joins a long list of players currently unavailable for Manchester United. 😬 pic.twitter.com/J4x0VVNvFq — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 18, 2023

Squad Stretched Thin

The Red Devils already face challenges with key players out of the equation. Luke Shaw is notably absent from the defence, and there’s still a wait ahead for midfielder Mason Mount’s return following his mishap against Tottenham. Additionally, Sofyan Amrabat sat out during the Brighton clash due to back troubles.

Beyond injuries, United’s roster sees further complications. Jadon Sancho, for reasons unrelated to fitness, is currently distanced from the main squad, while Antony is taking time off amid personal challenges.

As Manchester United prepares for upcoming fixtures, squad depth and adaptability will be tested.