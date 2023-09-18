Report: Premier League Giant Targets Chelsea’s Brightest

Manchester City’s Gaze Fixed on Reece James?

Walker’s Renewal Doesn’t Deter City’s Interest

Despite Manchester City ensuring Kyle Walker’s stay at the Etihad until 2026, their appetite for Chelsea’s Reece James remains undeterred, as understood from Football Transfers. Walker’s recent commitment to City seemed to cement his future, especially after a few whispers of Bayern Munich showing interest in the seasoned right-back.

Yet, even with this renewed bond, Manchester City’s sights still appear firmly on Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old Chelsea talent hasn’t just been a blip on their radar. Insider sources have intimated that there have been conversations between Manchester City and Chelsea, centring around the young defender’s prospects. Intriguingly, Walker’s new contract does not seem to influence the dynamic of these discussions.

🚨 Man City still want Chelsea's Reece James – but it's not all bad news for the Blues! ✏️ @stevek9KS1TV https://t.co/gijWXa99El — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) September 18, 2023

Chelsea’s Stance on James – Firm But Fluid?

Chelsea, understandably, is keen on retaining their academy gem. However, the bridge’s foundations might be shakier than they appear. While the Blues seem determined to keep James at the helm, Football Transfers’ sources suggest that should an attractive offer land – particularly one that factors in James’ recurring injury woes – Chelsea might be tempted to negotiate.

Moreover, the narrative surrounding James’ commitment to Chelsea isn’t set in stone. A cloud of uncertainty looms with Chelsea’s slow start under Mauricio Pochettino. Sitting 14th in the Premier League after just five fixtures, there’s mounting concern about their chances of securing a Champions League berth. Should they falter in this quest, it could notably sway James’ stance on his future at Stamford Bridge.

European Elite Quiet on James?

While Manchester City seems keen, the rumour mill is relatively quiet elsewhere in Europe. Contrary to speculation, Football Transfers notes that Real Madrid isn’t joining the fray. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos appear satisfied with Dani Carvajal holding the defensive fort.

In this high-stakes transfer tango, where allegiances are continually tested and loyalties evaluated, it’s evident that Chelsea’s grasp on James, while strong, might be tested by Manchester City’s persistence.