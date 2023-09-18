Monday, September 18, 2023
Hendrick: 'Ten hag is a poor manager, Man United are a mess'

Hendrick: ‘Ten hag is a poor manager, Man United are a mess’

By Amelia Hartman
EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

Dave reviews the weekends games and digs into which teams should be concerned about their start to the season.

He focuses on which managers might be facing some heat already, with a particular focus on Erik Ten Hag who’s side have made such a poor start and look so devoid of ideas. The Dutch manager must surely begin to feel like he has to up his game and get his team back on track, or risk following David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a failed Manchester United manager.

