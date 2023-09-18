Man City Lead Race for Boca Juniors’ Argentine Wonderkid

Man City’s Pursuit of Boca Juniors’ Valentin Barco: What We Know

Man City Set Sights on Barco

In a move that’s been garnering attention in the transfer rumour mill, Manchester City are reportedly in pole position to secure the signature of Boca Juniors’ left-back, Valentin Barco. The Argentine starlet, who’s been turning heads in Buenos Aires, is firmly on the radar of several European clubs.

Barco’s Rising Star

At just 19, Barco’s performances for Boca Juniors have not gone unnoticed. The prodigious talent is already a firm favourite in Argentina and has been instrumental for his club. This year alone, he’s clocked up 19 appearances, impressively contributing with a goal and a couple of assists.

His potential was further underlined when he donned the Argentine jersey at the Under-20 World Cup. Barco featured in three of the four matches, showcasing his mettle on the international stage, even as the team faced a Round of 16 exit.

The Chase in the Summer Window

The summer transfer window saw Man City, along with Brighton and Juventus, express interest in Barco. However, despite the speculation, a move never came to fruition. As the January window approaches, there’s renewed hope and, according to sources close to the matter, Man City remain optimistic about leading the charge.

A Solution to City’s Left-Back Dilemma?

City’s interest in Barco isn’t merely a statement signing. The left-back slot has been a concern for Pep Guardiola’s side. While they secured a 3-1 victory over West Ham recently, with new recruit Josko Gvardiol taking up the left-back position, the squad’s depth in that area remains thin. Sergio Gomez, a Spain Under-21 international, is the only other natural fit for the role.

Man City’s Stellar Start

Guardiola’s team have made a statement at the start of this Premier League season. As the only side with a 100% record after five games, they’re setting the pace. Their focus will soon shift to the Champions League, where they’ll be squaring off against Red Star on 19th September.