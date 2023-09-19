Kees Vos and United: An Evolving Partnership at Old Trafford

The Rising Influence of Kees Vos in Manchester United’s Transfer Affairs

Manchester United, a club famed for its illustrious history and on-pitch prowess, is now finding itself in a peculiar off-pitch narrative. At the heart of it all is the relationship between the club and Erik ten Hag’s influential agent, Kees Vos. According to reports from The Daily Mail, there are concerns bubbling under the surface about this association.

A Growing Partnership with United

The Sports Entertainment Group (SEG), founded by Kees Vos, is increasingly being recognised as the primary agency handling negotiations for player acquisitions and departures at the storied Old Trafford. The intricacies of this liaison don’t stop there. To underscore their influence, it’s pertinent to note that Ten Hag’s very own son, Nigel, is an analyst with SEG.

Recent dealings are a testament to this thriving bond:

SEG played a pivotal role in Rasmus Hojlund’s £72m transition from Atalanta to Manchester United.

The agency stood by United during the loan proceedings for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, offering the Reds an option for a permanent contract at the season’s culmination.

On the flip side, they facilitated the transfer of United’s Zidane Iqbal to Utrecht, shortly after he affiliated with SEG.

However, as the saying goes, with power comes scrutiny. Rival agents have begun murmuring about the missed opportunities due to SEG’s close ties with Ten Hag.

SEG’s Storied Presence

Though discontent might be brewing, it’s hard to argue against SEG’s credentials. Boasting a roster of 600 athletes and historically sealing deals for Robin van Persie, Memphis Depay, and Daley Blind to United, their clout is undeniable. Their reach even extends to Manchester City, having incorporated Spanish powerhouse agent Pere Guardiola and subsequently his sibling, Pep, as a marquee client.

Interestingly, though their involvement seemed to wane, it reignited spectacularly with Ten Hag’s ascension as Manchester United’s manager in 2022.

Ten Hag’s Alleged Bias

Critics of Ten Hag have often pointed out a distinct pattern: a proclivity to onboard players he’s previously collaborated with. Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana, and the aforementioned Amrabat stand testament to this purported inclination.

However, an SEG source was quick to highlight that Vos’s personal involvement was limited, indicating that United’s deals constituted a mere fraction of their voluminous summer business.

United’s Standpoint

It’s a well-accepted fact in footballing circles that elite clubs frequently harbour strong connections with specific agencies. These ties, birthed from personal bonds with club figureheads, can offer a competitive edge in the frenzied transfer market. Though there’s chatter about the Vos-United association, insiders suggest that the top brass at Old Trafford are firmly at ease with the status quo.