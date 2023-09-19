Celtic’s Road to European Glory Starts in Rotterdam

Celtic’s Continental Quest: The Rotterdam Rendezvous

A Return to European Dreams

De Kuip in Rotterdam awaits a special evening. As the Champions League anthem resonates, a whirl of emotions takes over. The start of a European campaign brings with it expectations, hopes, and memories of past triumphs. For Celtic, and their recently returned gaffer, Brendan Rodgers, this journey promises a renaissance.

“I’m here again to win and to look to see if we can do something in Europe.” Brendan Rodgers’ proclamation this summer wasn’t just a statement, but a vision, a call to arms. The Celtic faithful, with dreams of Europe woven into their collective consciousness, resonate with such ambition.

Reminiscing European Glory

Long are the days when Celtic Park was a fortress, intimidating the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, and Manchester United. Rodgers, in his previous spell, brought moments of joy, like the win against Anderlecht. But for every highlight, there were bruising defeats against the European giants. Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe’s Paris St-Germain were ruthless, but Celtic also showed resilience against a dazzling Manchester City.

This European voyage with Feyenoord as the opening challenge is less about revenge and more about resurgence.

Preview: The Feyenoord Challenge

As far as seeded teams from Pot A go, Feyenoord may have been the lowest ranked, but they’re no pushovers. With further challenges against Atletico Madrid and Lazio on the horizon, this match holds paramount importance.

A question of tactics and balance looms large. Last season, under now-Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, Celtic’s ‘Ange-ball’ garnered praise, yet yielded limited results. Rodgers’ famed high-pressing and attacking play will be under scrutiny. Can the scars from past European nights guide a more pragmatic approach?

Rodgers’ Evolution: A Hint from Leicester?

Rodgers’ time at Leicester City was marked by adaptability. Yes, the Champions League eluded them, but their Europa Conference League journey showcased a team that could balance attack with pragmatism. Rodgers’ brush with Europe at Leicester, notably reaching the semi-finals and clashing with a formidable Roma side that later bested Feyenoord, signals evolution.

Celtic’s challenge isn’t just against their opponents, but their own history. Can they draw from their storied past and Rodgers’ personal growth to navigate the European waters better?

Injury Woes and Tactical Throws

While the ambitions are grand, the journey is riddled with obstacles. Injury concerns, especially in the defence, could potentially derail Celtic’s European aspirations. Yet, the key may lie in the perfect blend of Rodgers’ inherent attacking philosophy and moments of tactical restraint.

Final Thoughts: A Celtic Dream

Every European journey is a mix of nostalgia, expectation, and dreams. For Celtic, it’s about rekindling the magic, about standing tall on the continental stage once more. As Rodgers steers the ship against Feyenoord, the hope is not just for a victory, but for a season that sees Celtic playing in Europe post-Christmas, redefining their place in European football.