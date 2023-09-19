Newcastle Eye £52M West Ham Star Amid FA Probe

The Tug-of-War for Lucas Paqueta: From Hammers to Magpies?

Newcastle’s Ambitious Plans

Newcastle United, with their sights firmly set on elevating their game, are rumoured to be readying their cheque books for a whopping £52 million to lure West Ham’s Brazilian sensation, Lucas Paqueta, this coming January. Though the dazzling midfielder was previously under Manchester City’s radar, a shadow was cast over a potential move when the Football Association delved into allegations surrounding betting breaches.

Controversy Doesn’t Deter The Magpies

Previously reported by Daily Mail, the FA’s inquiry was notably specific, focusing on bets surrounding in-game occurrences like bookings rather than the outcomes of West Ham’s games. But Paqueta remains firm, rejecting any claims of his personal involvement in betting activities. Yet, in the strategic game of football and finance, it seems Newcastle remain undeterred, potentially laying the groundwork for an enticing bid soon.

A Boost from Brazil for Champions League Dreams

The vision of Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s tactical mastermind, is clear. As Newcastle primes themselves for their maiden Champions League endeavour in nearly 20 years, the challenges ahead are formidable with titans like Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund in the fray. Paqueta, with his stunning debut season achievements for West Ham – scoring five times and setting up seven – is eyed as the catalyst they might need.

Notably, it was Paqueta’s precision that enabled Jarrod Bowen’s match-winning goal for West Ham in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague, etching his value further in gold.

The Allure of Champions League Football

As Newcastle dangles the tempting carrot of Champions League football, one can’t help but wonder if the allure might be irresistible for the Brazilian playmaker. However, such expertise doesn’t come cheap. If whispers are to be believed, last summer’s valuation for the midfielder by City was around the £85 million mark.

Eddie Howe, already boasting talent like Bruno Guimaraes and the newly acquired Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, might just envision Paqueta as the missing piece in his ambitious Champions League puzzle.

The Investigation Continues

While Paqueta’s potential move becomes the talk of the town, the FA’s investigation remains in its early stages. The player awaits a formal interview regarding the allegations.

In a final footnote to the weekend’s clashes, West Ham faltered with a 3-1 loss to City, while Newcastle triumphed over Brentford with a 1-0 victory.