London Side in Dialogue for Striker’s Contract Renewal

Antonio’s Future with the Hammers: New Contract in the Works?

A Bright Future at London Stadium

Amidst the bustling whirl of transfer window rumours and team tactics, one name remains firmly in the spotlight at West Ham – Michail Antonio. The 33-year-old striker, whose current affiliation with the Irons is set to last till June 2024, might just find himself penning a brand-new deal.

Fending Off Overseas Interest

The last summer window was rife with offers for the Jamaican international. Notably, the Saudi Arabian side, Al Ettifaq, displayed keen interest. Yet, the allure of the London Stadium proved strong, and Antonio chose to remain West Ham’s spearhead under David Moyes. His commitment shines brightly as he swiftly begins the new season, reinforcing his position as Moyes’ first-choice forward.

Antonio: The Premier League Luminary

There’s no disputing his place in the annals of West Ham history. With a staggering 63 goals from 233 top-flight appearances, Antonio stands as the club’s record Premier League goalscorer. And he’s not done yet. Having consistently delivered 10 league goals in each season from 2019 to 2022, the veteran shows no signs of slowing down.

The Road Ahead

While Danny Ings provides solid backup following Gianluca Scamacca’s departure to Atalanta, the Irons are not ruling out fresh talent. As reported by Football Insider, despite a commendable start to the campaign, there’s still potential for West Ham to look for new striker reinforcements come January. This, after pursuits of Hugo Ekitike and Yuri Alberto fell short.

On the immediate horizon, the Hammers, having already secured 10 points from their first five games, gear up to face Backa Topola in the Europa League come 21 September. With Antonio leading the charge, West Ham fans can look forward to many more thrilling matches.