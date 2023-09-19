Report: Chelsea’s Unexpected Goalkeeper Wishlist

Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Conundrum: The Current Squad and Potential Targets

A Summer of Transfers

In the wake of the departures of Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli and the temporary exit of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid, Chelsea ensured their goal was guarded, bringing in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion and Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution. Yet, as the season unfolds, murmurs from Stamford Bridge suggest that the search for goalkeeping talent remains active.

Sanchez Stepping Up

25-year-old Sanchez, boasting two clean sheets in Chelsea’s initial five Premier League outings, has quickly established himself as a favourite. His standout performance came in the recent goalless encounter against Bournemouth, demonstrating his worth to Mauricio Pochettino.

Petrovic Awaits His Chance

Despite being fresh on the roster, Petrovic is yet to grace the pitch for the Blues, as Pochettino has predominantly opted for the seasoned Sanchez. Further deepening Chelsea’s bench strength, Gabriel Slonina, a promising 19-year-old, was acquired from Chicago Fire in 2022, though he’s been loaned to KAS Eupen for the 2023-24 season.

Are Chelsea Still in the Market?

Although their recent acquisitions speak of intent, Football Transfers reports that Chelsea might still be exploring more options. The club, ever on the hunt for excellence, have a few names in their crosshairs.

The Potential New Blues

As per sources, Porto’s Diogo Costa, Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Everton’s talisman Jordan Pickford have all caught Chelsea’s attention. Interestingly, Mamardashvili ranks high on the club’s desired list. The tale doesn’t end there: the Blues are also keeping tabs on Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal. Following his exclusion from the Gunners’ recent clash against Everton, many wonder about his future, especially with David Raya (on loan from Brentford) stealing the spotlight under Mikel Arteta’s guidance.

Chelsea’s appetite for talent remains insatiable. With the January transfer window approaching, the goalkeeping saga promises some intriguing chapters ahead.