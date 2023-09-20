Martin Odegaard Wouldn’t Make Arsenal-Spurs Combined XI

EPL Index’s Weekly Prediction Show: A Tad Predictable

On this episode Tadiwa is joined by Guy Drinkel to preview and predict Premier League matchweek 6, with big games up and down the league.





In the podcast the pair discuss Manchester United’s issues on and off the pitch as United fans pray for new owners. Guy and Tadiwa look beyond the need for new owners, with questionary glances towards the manager and the lack of any football operations.

As discussed by the shows’ Twitter account, the pair also create a combined North London Derby XI.

A Tad Predictable Podcast just recorded for Gameweek 6 predictions. @TadPredicts & @guydrinkel also did an Arsenal + Spurs combined XI ahead of the weekend. Who do you think completed their line-up? #COYS #AFC pic.twitter.com/Cd622bD1UE — A Tad Predictable Podcast (@ATadPredictable) September 18, 2023

With the podcast being out a couple of days already, here is the said combined XI the lads conjured up:

There are some notorious absentees from the team, but this side is based on form rather than overall ability, and also the boys wanted the team to be an actual functional side for this exercise, so Arsenal fans don’t shout about Odegaard too much!

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.