Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Martin Odegaard Wouldn’t Make Arsenal-Spurs Combined XI

By Lucas Anderson
Photo: IMAGO

EPL Index’s Weekly Prediction Show: A Tad Predictable

On this episode Tadiwa is joined by Guy Drinkel to preview and predict Premier League matchweek 6, with big games up and down the league.


In the podcast the pair discuss Manchester United’s issues on and off the pitch as United fans pray for new owners. Guy and Tadiwa look beyond the need for new owners, with questionary glances towards the manager and the lack of any football operations.

As discussed by the shows' Twitter account, the pair also create a combined North London Derby XI.

With the podcast being out a couple of days already, here is the said combined XI the lads conjured up:

There are some notorious absentees from the team, but this side is based on form rather than overall ability, and also the boys wanted the team to be an actual functional side for this exercise, so Arsenal fans don’t shout about Odegaard too much!

