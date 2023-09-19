Will Hodgson Return To The Bench For The Eagles?

Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson Bounces Back from Illness

In the heart of London, Selhurst Park is set to witness the return of a familiar face. Roy Hodgson, the seasoned manager of Crystal Palace, is back in action after a brief health setback.

Hodgson’s Unexpected Absence

Last Saturday, the footballing community was taken aback when Hodgson was conspicuously absent from the sidelines during Crystal Palace’s clash against Aston Villa. The reason? An unforeseen illness that struck him on the very morning of the match. The Eagles, however, faced a defeat without their stalwart leader guiding them.

A Swift Recovery

Fast forward to Tuesday, and the 76-year-old was spotted back on the training grounds, gearing up his team for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Fulham. Fans and players alike are eagerly anticipating his presence in the dugout at Selhurst Park this weekend.

Hodgson’s Journey with The Eagles

For those who’ve followed English football, Hodgson’s name is synonymous with experience and expertise. The former England manager is currently enjoying his second tenure with Crystal Palace. He took the reins from Patrick Vieira in March and has since been instrumental in the club’s progress.

Initially, Hodgson committed to the club only till the season’s end. But seeing his prowess in navigating the team away from the relegation zone, the club’s management didn’t hesitate to offer him a one-year extension during the summer.

Current Standing

Under Hodgson’s guidance, Crystal Palace has shown promise early in the season. They currently sit comfortably at ninth position in the Premier League table, having secured seven points from their initial five matches.