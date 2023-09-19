Why 2024 Could Be the Year Liverpool Land Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool’s Interest in Bruno Guimaraes Intensifies Amid Release Clause Rumours

Since his arrival at Newcastle United in January 2022, Bruno Guimaraes has been nothing short of impressive. The Brazilian midfielder’s performances have not only caught the attention of fans and pundits alike but also some of the Premier League’s top clubs. His meteoric rise in English football has seen him become one of the division’s standout players, consistently delivering for the Magpies.

Liverpool’s Previous Pursuit

Liverpool’s interest in Guimaraes is not new. The Merseyside club had shown keen interest in the 25-year-old during the summer transfer window, aiming to bolster their midfield options. However, their advances were swiftly rebuffed by Newcastle, who were determined to keep their star player.

The Allure of a Release Clause

Recent reports suggest that Guimaraes is on the verge of penning a new contract with Newcastle. What makes this development particularly intriguing for Liverpool is the potential inclusion of a release clause, rumoured to be in excess of £100 million. Such a clause could pave the way for Liverpool to reignite their interest in the Brazilian in 2024.

Champions League Ambitions

Liverpool’s interest could be further amplified if Newcastle fail to secure a spot in the next season’s UEFA Champions League. The allure of playing in Europe’s premier club competition might be a significant factor in Guimaraes’ decision-making.

A Perfect Fit for Anfield?

Guimaraes’ style of play and consistent growth make him an attractive prospect for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. If the midfielder does have a release clause in his new contract, Liverpool might just be poised to make a significant move in 2024. The Brazilian’s potential addition could be the missing piece in Liverpool’s quest for further domestic and European dominance.