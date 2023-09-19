Manchester United’s Redemption or Bayern’s Dominance?

Champions League Showdown: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

As the Champions League fervour intensifies, two of Europe’s most storied clubs, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, are set to lock horns at the iconic Allianz Arena. The atmosphere is thick with anticipation, but the mood in the two camps couldn’t be more contrasting.

At a Glance:

Detail Information Location Munich, Germany Stadium Allianz Arena Date Wednesday 20 September Kick-off Time 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT Referee Glenn Nyberg (SWE) VAR Pol van Boekel (NED)

Head-to-Head: Past Five Encounters

Result Count Bayern Wins 2 Man Utd Wins 2 Draws 1 Last Meeting Bayern Munich 3-1 Man Utd (9 April 2014 – Champions League)

Manchester United, having secured their Champions League berth on a high note last season, now find themselves under a cloud of scepticism. The recent 3-1 setback against Brighton & Hove Albion has raised eyebrows and questions about the team’s resilience and tactical acumen under Erik ten Hag.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are riding high on confidence with the marquee signing of Harry Kane. However, they too have had their share of challenges. A recent draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga indicates that Thomas Tuchel’s side is still finding its rhythm.

How to Watch: TV and Streaming Options

Country TV Channel/Streaming United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN

Team News and Predicted Line-ups:

Bayern Munich: Tuchel might shuffle his pack after the recent draw. Jamal Musiala and Noussair Mazraoui are expected to return, while the absence of Manuel Neuer will see Sven Ulreich guard the goal. New signing Harry Kane is poised to make his Champions League debut for the Bavarians.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Manchester United: The Red Devils are grappling with injuries. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are sidelined, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also expected to miss out. New signing Sofyan Amrabat might get a nod, while Antony and Jadon Sancho are ruled out.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford; Hojlund

Match Insight:

Bayern, despite their firepower, haven’t been at their scintillating best. However, they might fancy their chances against a Manchester United side that’s been underwhelming of late. The Allianz Arena has been a fortress, and many English teams have found it tough. Given Bayern’s extra day of rest and United’s recent form, the scales tilt in favour of the German champions.

Key Stats: