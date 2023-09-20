The Return of the Champions: Arsenal’s Date with PSV

The Emirates will echo with the sound of the Champions League anthem, a song that hasn’t graced its arches since the 2016/17 season. It’s a memory from a time when Mikel Arteta had just hung up his boots, youngsters like Bukayo Saka were yet to step onto the senior pitch, and future stars like Kai Havertz were just beginning to shine.

Arsenal’s last memory, a brutal 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the round of 16, still lingers. But as PSV Eindhoven – the current Eredivisie leaders – head to North London, it’s time for new memories, new challenges.

Recent Encounters & Form

When Arsenal faced PSV last season in the Europa League group stage, both sides tasted victory. But as time has passed and squads have evolved, both teams will be eager to etch a fresh chapter in their European story.

Head-to-Head: A Balance of Power

Arsenal: 1 victory

PSV: 2 victories

Stalemates: 2

Last Face-off: A dominant PSV outplaying Arsenal 2-0 in the Europa League, 27 October 2022.

Staying Steady: Form Guide

Arsenal: Riding high with WWDWW

PSV Eindhoven: Almost neck-to-neck with WDWWW

Setting the Stage: Match Day Essentials

Venue : The iconic Emirates Stadium, London

: The iconic Emirates Stadium, London Date : The evening of Wednesday, 20 September

: The evening of Wednesday, 20 September Kick-off : 20:00 BST sharp

: 20:00 BST sharp Man with the Whistle : Felix Zwayer (GER)

: Felix Zwayer (GER) Assisted by: VAR Marco Fritz (GER)

Catch Every Moment: Broadcast Guide

UK: Discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, ViX

Canada: DAZN

Team News: Who’s In and Who’s Out

Arsenal’s Quandaries: With Gabriel Martinelli nursing a hamstring injury, Leandro Trossard could be the man to step up, having sealed a crucial winner against Everton. The bigger question looms – will David Raya guard the posts or will the talismanic Aaron Ramsdale reclaim his spot?

PSV’s Concerns: The Dutch side is missing the prowess of Noa Lang, leading to expectations of Hirving Lozano starting. Injuries have ruled out the likes of Armando Obispo, Fredrik Oppegard, and Mauro Junior, but the addition of Armel Bella-Kotchap from Southampton adds steel to the defence.

Anticipated Line-ups: The Probable XI

Arsenal : (4-3-3) Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

: (4-3-3) Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard PSV Eindhoven: (4-2-3-1) Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong

Match Prediction: The Final Verdict

It’s the clash of the unbeaten. Both sides have showcased resilience and flair this season, aiming to top Group B, which also features formidable sides like Lens and Sevilla. Arsenal’s potential ace up their sleeve could be the return of Gabriel Jesus from injury. Anticipating a riveting contest, the scales seem tilted slightly in favour of the Gunners. Scoreline: Arsenal to emerge victorious, 3-0 over PSV Eindhoven.