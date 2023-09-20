Celtic’s Rotterdam Display: More Than Meets the Eye

A Glimmer in Rotterdam: Celtic’s Resilient Display

Despite the cruel shadows of previous Champions League disappointments, Celtic unveiled a performance in Rotterdam that shimmered with unexpected brilliance. While they may have succumbed 2-0 to a formidable Feyenoord side, glimpses of potential resonated throughout the clash.

Rising against the Odds

Not many envisioned Celtic carving out a victory, or even snatching a point, against the top-seeded Dutch giants. Feyenoord’s recent European track record, albeit with a six-year hiatus from this specific competition, posed a formidable challenge. Yet, under Brendan Rodgers’ guidance, the green and white army demonstrated resilience and innovation.

A New Dawn, not Dusk

The unfolding drama in Rotterdam bore a different narrative. Moments of cohesive football by the Scottish champions in the first half showcased that they could hold their own. However, the agonising last-minute setback before the interval acted as a precursor to their eventual unravel.

Rodgers was unequivocal in his assessment: “We looked a threat. If we had made better decisions, the tide might’ve favoured us. But with two players shown the exit, the battle intensified. Still, it was an unjust result.”

An Unexpected Hero Rises

In a theatre of stars, few would’ve placed their bets on Liam Scales emerging as the standout performer in a green and white jersey. Yet, his evolution under Rodgers adds a fresh dimension to Celtic’s future engagements.

Missing Links

The absence of defensive stalwarts like Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, and Nat Phillips compounded Celtic’s challenge. The departure of Carl Starfelt left a void of experience which became evident. Nevertheless, the initial command exhibited by Rodgers’ men against their vaunted adversaries signifies potential resurgence as the injury cloud disperses.

James McFadden, a pundit for Sportsound, observed, “Celtic had the edge in the first half. The intent was there. There’s room for enhancement, especially in the final third.”

Youthful Exuberance and its Price

Celtic’s centre-back duo ventured into this clash with zero Champions League experience in their locker. Their youthful exuberance cost the Premiership side dearly. Both Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Holm saw red in decisions that could’ve been averted.

Rodgers, while critical, also offered perspective: “Odin is an exceptional talent. He needs to understand the European dynamics. This will be a lesson for him.”

The Road Ahead

Celtic’s European ambition under Rodgers is clear – to ensure footballing lights at Celtic Park remain lit post-Christmas. Captain Callum McGregor epitomised the spirit, stating, “We never surrendered. There are five games to reset our path.”

Former Celtic legend, Aiden McGeady, echoed optimism: “Rodgers will focus on the first 60 minutes. They’ve proved they belong at this level. It’s about refining the final product.”

Concluding Thoughts

Rotterdam might’ve witnessed a Celtic defeat, but the narrative extends beyond the scoreline. With the combination of grit, potential, and lessons learned, the future engagements beckon with promise for Rodgers and his men.

Man of the Match : Calvin Stengs 8.4 Feyenooord