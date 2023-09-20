Arsenal Scouts Eye Reading’s Promising Duo in EFL Trophy

In the echoing corridors of football, whispers abound. It’s a word-of-mouth world, and the latest murmur is about Arsenal’s keen interest in two teenagers strutting their stuff in the lower leagues.

Reading’s Future Stars

There’s a quiet revolution happening in Reading, and it’s in the form of their prodigious duo: Caylan Vickers and Tyler Bindon. The two youngsters, with their impressive exploits this season, have certainly put the Berkshire town on the football map.

Caylan Vickers: The Starlet of the Season

At just 18, Vickers has made a noteworthy dent in Reading’s League One campaign. Having graced the pitch in all seven matches, Vickers started on the bench in the initial pair of fixtures. However, his evident prowess saw him elbow his way into the starting lineup in no time.

And for those who thought relegation to the bench might dampen his spirits, Vickers silenced critics in a dramatic fashion. Entering the fray in the dying minutes against Bolton Wanderers, he netted a last-gasp winner, ensuring a full haul for Reading.

Tyler Bindon: From LA’s Sun to Reading’s Rain

The narrative of Bindon is one that intrigues. Snapped up from Los Angeles FC and penning a two-year contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Bindon has made Reading his home. The centre-back, sharing the same age of 18 with Vickers, has had a commendable start to his English football journey. With four appearances to his name, his adaptation to senior football, especially given its relative novelty to him, has turned heads.

Arsenal’s Gaze Turns South

It’s said that there’s no smoke without fire. So when The Express reports that scouts from the Emirates will be present at the Exeter City vs. Reading EFL Trophy fixture, one can be sure there’s truth to the chatter. Especially when the directive, it seems, is to keep a watchful eye on Vickers and Bindon.

Mikel Arteta, with his youthful vision for Arsenal, could very well see these two as pivotal cogs in the future machine he’s building in North London.

A Tale of Talent and Timing

In football, the stars often align in mysterious ways. For Vickers and Bindon, the attention from a football giant like Arsenal is a testament to their talent. Whether they find their way to the streets of North London or continue carving their path at Reading, one thing’s for certain: the football world will be watching with bated breath.