Report: In-Form Villa Star Set for Massive Pay Hike

Aston Villa’s Key Player: The Ezri Konsa Talks

Villa’s Recognition of Consistent Brilliance

In the midst of an impressive spell under the managerial reins of Unai Emery, Aston Villa’s central defender, Ezri Konsa, is in the process of deliberations regarding a new contract. The intent behind this seems clear – rewarding his unwavering form and stellar performances since his 2020 arrival at the club.

A Remarkable Journey from 2020 to Now

Since his signing in the summer of 2020, Konsa’s journey at Villa Park has witnessed the guidance of three diverse managerial styles – Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard, and currently, Unai Emery. This level of adaptability and consistent presence, regardless of the gaffer’s identity, accentuates his value to the club.

Interestingly, despite his sterling club form, Konsa’s talent has seemingly been overlooked on the international stage, with the Englishman yet to make an appearance for the national team. However, given his recent trajectory, a potential spot in the England squad for Euro 2024 isn’t out of the question.

Back on track with 3 points in front of you Villans 💪🏽💜 enjoy your weekend! #UTV pic.twitter.com/XYpQs7jOKT — Ezri Konsa (@EzriKonsa) September 16, 2023

In terms of his contractual commitments, the Daily Mail reports that Konsa’s last extension with Aston Villa was two years prior, scheduled to last until 2026. The ongoing dialogue around fresh terms, however, paints a picture of Konsa’s meteoric rise, pushing him near Villa’s highest salary ranks.

This season brought a challenge for Konsa. His usual defensive partner, Tyrone Mings, suffered a knee setback, thrusting him to forge a new centre-back partnership with newcomer Pau Torres.

A Nod from Former Boss

Dean Smith, who managed the team during Konsa’s arrival from Brentford, expressed his astonishment at the defender’s absence from the English squad. Quoting his words during a BBC interview, Smith shared:

‘I am amazed he is not playing for England yet. He is a Rolls Royce of a player. He is a top player. I don’t know why he isn’t being picked. He’s one of the standouts.’

Smith further pointed out how subsequent managers, Gerrard and Emery, continued to show faith in Konsa, underscoring the universal recognition of his capabilities.