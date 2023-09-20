Everton’s Shifting Sands: From Moshiri’s Reign to 777 Partners

Deep Dive into Desperation

The view from Villa Park, Birmingham on August 20, 2023, painted a grim picture for Everton fans. A snapshot of their frustration, encapsulated perfectly by a scene from the Premier League match. But this was more than just the anguish of one game – the club’s deepening desperation is evident.

It was 2016 when Farhad Moshiri, once hailed by Bill Kenwright and Roberto Martinez as the club’s beacon of hope, took over Everton. However, the promise of bringing Champions League football to Goodison Park now seems distant, almost dreamy. Over the past seven years, the optimism surrounding Moshiri’s entrance has faded, replaced by financial concerns, relegation battles, and a barrage of poor business decisions – some even influenced by geopolitical events, like the UK’s reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

777 Partners: The Next Chapter?

It’s undeniable that Everton is in dire need of fresh leadership. Enter 777 Partners. The Miami-based investment firm, despite its controversial eight-year journey, is currently poised to take Everton’s reins. And while Moshiri has hailed them as the perfect successor, a déjà vu for fans, recalling a similar proclamation back in 2016. Moshiri’s decisions have been questionable, so how can fans be expected to trust his judgment now, especially when desperation is evident?

The journey with 777 Partners won’t be smooth. Everton has mentioned the takeover is still under review by authorities like the Premier League, the FA, and the Financial Conduct Authority. Given the Premier League’s tightened regulations, and 777’s contentious history in the U.S., which includes accusations of fraud and racketeering, the transition might be bumpy.

Wow. So many questions… Where has the money come from? Will they pass PL tests? Is the stadium project completely secure? Full story on Everton takeover from @joe_thomas18 https://t.co/MK3eEyaDGZ — Sean Bradbury (@seanbrad2) September 15, 2023

Track Record Concerns

Looking at 777 Partners’ football journey is intriguing. From a mere 7.5% stake in Sevilla a couple of years ago, they now boast major stakes in renowned clubs like Genoa, Standard Liege, and Hertha Berlin. However, a pattern emerges – these clubs, under 777’s watch, have faced relegations, promotions, and most notably, significant fan unrest. The promise of commercial prowess and modernising the football business has been spoken about, but evidence on the ground remains sparse.

An interesting note: Josh Wander, 777’s co-founder, recently remarked about their football club investments in a chat with the Financial Times. Paraphrasing him, he hinted at certain clubs’ poor commercial strategies, with Everton possibly being among them. His vision seems clear – leveraging the commercial potential of football. Yet, Everton’s challenges are multi-fold. Beyond commercial successes, the club needs strong leadership, stadium construction, on-field successes, and community integration.

Fans & Their Fears

A critical voice emerging from the supporter base, notably from the blogger and podcaster “The Esk”, offers a dire outlook. The sentiment seems clear: 777 Partners might not be Everton’s magic bullet. Moshiri’s era might have left the club yearning for change, but is 777 the right kind of change?

Despite the textbook-perfect statement from Wander last Friday, promising partnership, community integration, and positive change, the Everton fanbase remains wary. The euphoria following Moshiri’s takeover is a not-so-distant memory, now replaced by the looming threats of relegation and a potential leadership crisis.

At its core, Everton desperately seeks a resurgence. Whether 777 Partners can provide this revival, remains to be seen. But with the looming complexities, genuine saviours are few and far between.