Merseyside Meets Linz: LASK Hosts Liverpool in Europa Clash

Liverpool are back in the spotlight, setting foot on Austrian soil for a Europa League showdown against LASK.

Walking Down Memory Lane

For those with an appetite for history, Liverpool haven’t graced the Europa League since Jurgen Klopp’s maiden voyage on Merseyside. Their recent Premier League position saw them at fifth, a reminder of those days when Klopp was freshly setting sail with the Reds.

In-Form Reds Ready for Action

Liverpool seem to have their sails in the wind already. Four consecutive Premier League victories have their confidence high, with the latest feather in their cap being a win at Molineux. Now, as they venture into the continent, Klopp’s brigade appears poised for another European conquest.

LASK: More Than Just a Name

LASK aren’t just stepping onto this stage for the first time. They’ve had brushes with the big guns, having squared off against Tottenham under the leadership of none other than Jose Mourinho three years ago. Currently, they’re tussling with Sturm Gruz for dominance, right after RB Salzburg, in the Austrian Bundesliga. They punched their ticket to the Europa League group stages with a decisive play-off win against Zrinjski Mostar.

Matchday Essentials

Venue : Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

: Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria Date : Thursday, 21 September

: Thursday, 21 September Kick-off : 17:45 BST

: 17:45 BST Referee : Marco Di Bello

: Marco Di Bello VAR: Michael Fabbri



Recent Performances:

LASK: WDWWW

Liverpool: DWWWW

Tuning In? Here’s How

For those in the UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, and the discovery+ App are your best bets. Across the pond in the USA? You have options like Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, and a few others. Meanwhile, fans in Canada can catch the action on DAZN.

LASK’s Line-Up Dilemma

Recent times haven’t been kind to the Austrian side in terms of injuries. Tobias Anselm, Yannis Letard, and Adil Taoui are all nursing ACL issues, missing from Thomas Sageder’s squad for the group stage.

However, there’s a chance for Ebrima Darboe, a summer loan recruit from Roma, to feature, though a starting position might be a stretch. Another blow comes in the form of a muscular setback for winger Lenny Pintor.

Liverpool’s Roster Rundown

With UEFA rules dictating terms, Klopp’s hand is somewhat forced, resulting in a strong 23-man list for the group games. Nonetheless, expect the tactician to shuffle his deck on Thursday.

The ever-reliable Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss out, likely pushing Joe Gomez to deputise at right-back. Jarrell Quansah might anchor the heart of the defence, probably alongside Ibrahima Konate. Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo are probable midfield choices, and young Ben Doak might just get a nod for a starting berth on the flanks.