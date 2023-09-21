Euro 92: Denmark’s Fairytale – From Beach to Glory

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s Two Footed Podcast the nostalgia merchant decides to rewind time and take a look at Euro 92, reminiscing about what made the tournament so special. The players, the games and the goals are all revisited.

There’s also a brief check on the Champions League as well as the usual news and gossip.

Euro 92 Deep Dive:

Squads – Player By Player

Results – Where it went wrong for England, Germany and Holland

The Danish Miracle without Michael Laudrup

