Euro 92: Denmark’s Fairytale – From Beach to Glory

By Amelia Hartman

On today’s Two Footed Podcast the nostalgia merchant decides to rewind time and take a look at Euro 92, reminiscing about what made the tournament so special. The players, the games and the goals are all revisited.

There’s also a brief check on the Champions League as well as the usual news and gossip.

Euro 92 Deep Dive:

  • Squads – Player By Player
  • Results – Where it went wrong for England, Germany and Holland
  • The Danish Miracle without Michael Laudrup

