Report: Manchester City Target South American Wonderkid

Manchester City Sets Sights on Boca Juniors’ Gem

Barco on the Radar

In the latest transfer gossip, Manchester City seem poised to bring in a touch of Argentine flair to their backline. The 19-year-old Boca Juniors’ left-back, Valentin Barco, is rumoured to be in advanced negotiations with the Mancunian giants.

A Bargain for City?

Football Insider report that the Boca Juniors talent has a release clause pegged at roughly £10 million, which is set to run out in December 2024. Although whispers from Buenos Aires suggest Barco might sign a fresh deal to uphold his market value, the price tag anticipated on his head hovers around £15 million.

For the Premier League’s elite, this sum is but a drop in the ocean, and it’s not expected to deter the pursuit.

Summer Window Reflections

Last summer, Brighton and Juventus, alongside City, had their scouting lenses focussed on the young Argentinian. While no deal came to fruition then, Brighton, known for their penchant for moulding global talents, are believed to be weighing another move. The Seagulls might entice him with the promise of a quicker transition to regular Premier League action.

But the allure of playing under Pep Guardiola and the ambition of Manchester City might just swing the balance in their favour.

The Barco File

Emerging from the famed Boca Juniors academy, Barco’s senior record for the year is noteworthy – 19 games, a goal, and a pair of assists to his name. On an international front, he sported the Argentine colours during the Under-20 World Cup. He was a pivotal player, starting in three of the four matches before Argentina bowed out in the Round of 16.

In City’s recent 3-1 triumph over West Ham, Josko Gvardiol filled the left-back role, emphasising the need for reinforcements. With Sergio Gomez as the only other recognised left-back, Barco’s acquisition could be the solution Guardiola is searching for.