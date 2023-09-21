Van Dijk and Klopp: United in Quest for Europa Mastery

Liverpool’s European Reckoning

Liverpool’s prodigious captain, Virgil van Dijk, in a candid confession, acknowledged the Reds’ aim for Europa League triumph. He emphasised that their performance in the 2022/23 season rightly positioned them in the Europa League, devoid of a deserving spot in the Champions League.

For those who have followed the Reds’ journey closely, this may not come as a surprise. A rather unanticipated 2022/23 campaign concluded with Liverpool being nudged out of the Champions League brackets for the first time since 2016/17.

The Europa Challenge

Participating in the Europa League isn’t without its trials. Known for its notoriously taxing travel schedules and a surged count of matches, the league tests both the physical stamina and mental fortitude of teams.

Now, as Liverpool gears up for their curtain raiser against Austria’s LASK on Thursday, Van Dijk’s words serve as a clarion call for the team’s ambition. He stated, “We all wanted before the season ended last year to be in the Champions League. That’s what we fought for but, unfortunately, we didn’t deserve it. What we deserved was the Europa League so we’re going to give it everything that we have. We want to try to win it, but it doesn’t happen overnight so we have to work for it and that starts [against LASK].“

Klopp’s European Chronicle

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool’s dynamic manager, is no stranger to European challenges. While the Champions League trophy has found its place in Anfield’s glittering trophy cabinet, the Europa League remains elusive.

Speaking with his signature blend of candour and charisma, Klopp expressed an unwavering commitment to the competition, “We are here to compete, not to give opportunities. My first year I thought the Europa League was a bit too much for us until we got to the final. We had to fly to Russia, played on a frozen pitch in Sion. That was a different squad. We were not ready and we came through somehow. It is a different time, a different team. We are better prepared. We enjoy it more to be here because we had no clue at that time what to expect. We have to be motivated and we are excited to play in the Europa League. I didn’t watch the Champions League [this week], I didn’t miss the anthem.“

It’s a fresh canvas for Liverpool, a platform to prove that while they may have stumbled, their spirit remains indomitable.