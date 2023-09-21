Report: Chelsea’s Injury Crisis Deepens Ahead of Big Match

Chelsea’s Injury Concerns Deepen Ahead of Villa Clash

As Chelsea prepares for their weekend fixture against Aston Villa, Maurizio Pochettino’s medical team has been kept busy with several first-team players facing injury issues. Among the major concerns is the recent setback suffered by Benoit Badiashile during his return to team training, as reported by Nathan Gissing.

Chelsea defender Benoît Badiashile sustained a minor setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury at the end of last week. He has now returned back to individual training, but is hoping to resume team training again next week. #CFC — Nathan Gissing (@NathGissing) September 20, 2023

Badiashile’s Bumpy Road to Recovery

The French centre-back, Benoit Badiashile, had been edging closer to his long-awaited comeback after being sidelined with a hamstring injury since May. Just as the Stamford Bridge faithful were anticipating his first appearance under Pochettino, the unfortunate turn of events has seen him revert to individual drills.

However, the silver lining here is the nature of Badiashile’s setback. It’s believed to be minor, and if all goes well, the 22-year-old might rejoin team training by next week. That said, he’ll be notably absent for the Villa match, joining a growing list of sidelined Chelsea stars.

Squad Depth Tested

In another worrying development for Pochettino, Moises Caicedo, the dynamic Ecuadorian midfielder, was absent from a recent training session. After sustaining an injury during international duty, Caicedo’s chances of facing Villa appear slim.

Furthermore, the youthful prowess of Armando Broja remains absent from the front line as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. With key players such as Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, and Romeo Lavia also unavailable, Chelsea’s depth will undoubtedly be put to the test.

Yet, there’s a glimmer of positivity. Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto are both back in training after overcoming minor muscle problems. Additionally, Marc Cucurella’s recent illness seems to have subsided, potentially bolstering Chelsea’s options this weekend.

Pochettino’s Challenge Ahead

With a growing list of injuries, Pochettino faces the daunting task of navigating through these challenges. While the manager has often shown his ability to adapt and innovate, the current situation will demand the best out of him and his squad. As Chelsea fans hold their collective breath, the coming matches will reveal much about the squad’s resilience and adaptability.