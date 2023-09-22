AEK Athens Edge Past Debutants Brighton in European Thriller

Brighton’s European Debut Ends in Thrilling Defeat to AEK Athens

Brighton & Hove Albion embarked on their inaugural European journey with a riveting 3-2 defeat at the hands of AEK Athens at the AMEX Stadium this Thursday. Despite being one of the favourites for this season’s Europa League, the Seagulls couldn’t secure a win in their continental debut.

The Opening Act: AEK Athens Surprises

AEK Athens shocked the hosts by taking an early lead 11 minutes into the game. A well-executed corner from Ehsan Haji Safi found Djibril Sidibe, whose header elegantly found the top corner. The Greek champions maintained their momentum, creating several opportunities to extend their lead, with Jason Steele, Brighton’s goalkeeper, making crucial saves to keep the Seagulls in the game.

Brighton’s Response: A Historic Goal

Brighton, however, responded resiliently, with Joao Pedro scoring the Seagulls’ first-ever European goal from the penalty spot, sending goalkeeper Cican Stankovic the wrong way. The hosts were starting to dictate the pace, but AEK regained the lead from another set piece, with Mijat Gacinovic sliding in at the back post.

Second Half: A Battle of Wills

Post-interval, Brighton continued to press, with Pedro again levelling the proceedings from the penalty spot. The Seagulls were on the verge of taking the lead for the first time, but AEK managed to score their third, silencing the AMEX with less than ten minutes to go.

Despite 13 additional minutes due to a head injury to Haji Safi, Brighton couldn’t find the equaliser, and AEK Athens secured the three points, marking a crucial win in Group B.

Player Ratings and Manager’s Insight

Brighton’s players showcased a mixed bag of performances, with Joao Pedro standing out by scoring both penalties. However, the overall team play lacked the robustness and creativity needed to break down a resilient AEK outfit. Manager Roberto De Zerbi will need to address the defensive frailties and lack of clear chances created, especially on set plays.

Reflection:

Brighton’s European debut was a rollercoaster of emotions, with moments of brilliance overshadowed by defensive lapses. The Seagulls will need to regroup and address their vulnerabilities as they continue their journey in the Europa League, with hopes of living up to the expectations set by the bookmakers.