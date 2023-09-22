Report: North London Club to Lock Down Star Player Until 2026

Securing the Jewel

No football fan can deny the electrifying performances Son Heung-min delivers on the pitch. Yet, with the uncertainty surrounding star players’ futures becoming a summer regular at Tottenham, this year promises a different narrative. Tottenham Hotspur is preparing to sail into smoother waters by activating an option to lengthen Son’s tenure with the club.

While his current agreement was set to run out by the close of the subsequent season, inside sources from The Telegraph suggest that the club possesses the power to prolong this by a year or more. And they plan on doing just that.

This manoeuvre implies that, unless otherwise decided, Son will don the Tottenham jersey up until 2026 at the minimum. The actual activation of this clause might remain on hold, perhaps even until season end. Yet, both the North London club and the South Korean ace share a mutual anticipation of this extension.

Looking Back to Move Forward

The ghosts of recent past hover over Tottenham, reminding them of the scenario surrounding Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich with a year left in his contract. This proactive approach with Son Heung-min will ensure a departure from such predicaments, offering a solid pillar for head coach Ange Postecoglou to build upon.

The season’s onset saw Son bursting into form, marking his name on the score sheet with a hat-trick against Burnley. Further highlighting his increasing significance, Postecoglou handed over the captain’s armband to Son after Kane’s departure and Hugo Lloris’s demotion.

Speaking of Lloris, the once first-choice goalkeeper now finds himself third in line, following the refusal of summer move offers. The rumour mill hints at a potential exit on a gratis transfer come January.

A Club in Flux?

Amidst a promising beginning to the season, club chairman Daniel Levy made waves by announcing his openness to potential club stakes in a Bloomberg interview. Despite past rejections from multiple international entities, Levy stated his continued commitment to the club’s best interests, highlighting, “It’s not about me, it’s about what’s right for the club.”

Notably, Levy clarified speculations around Kane’s sale, mentioning a clause that could see the star striker returning to Tottenham. While the future remains uncertain, Tottenham fans can only dream.

Final Thoughts

With Scott Munn commencing his tenure as Tottenham’s chief football officer, the club appears to be aligning its chess pieces for a promising future. Ensuring Son’s continued presence, arguably one of their brightest stars, marks a statement of intent. The horizon looks promising for Spurs, and for Son, it seems the best is yet to come.