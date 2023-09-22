Chelsea and Aston Villa Face Off in Pivotal Premier League Clash

At a Glance

Detail Information Location London, England Stadium Stamford Bridge Date Sunday 24 August Kick-off 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT Referee Jarred Gillett VAR Andy Madley

TV Viewing Options:

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not available United States Peacock Canada fuboTV Canada

Previous Meetings:

Chelsea Wins Aston Villa Wins Draws 4 1 0

Article:

Chelsea, amidst a turbulent start to their Premier League campaign, are gearing up to host Aston Villa this Sunday afternoon, seeking to regain their footing and silence the whispers of crisis enveloping Stamford Bridge. The Blues, under the stewardship of Mauricio Pochettino, have had a less than stellar introduction to the new season, securing a solitary victory against the newly-promoted Luton Town.

Chelsea’s Struggles

Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal have been evident, with the team failing to find the net in consecutive matches, leading to a loss against Nottingham Forest and a stalemate with Bournemouth. The air at Stamford Bridge is thick with tension as discussions of a crisis begin to gain momentum.

Aston Villa’s Rollercoaster Journey

For the supporters of Aston Villa, the season has already been a rollercoaster of emotions. The Midlands side has experienced a mixed bag of results, with three wins and two losses in their opening five league games. The heavy setbacks against Newcastle United and Liverpool, coupled with a narrow defeat to Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League, are sources of concern for Unai Emery as he prepares his squad for the journey to London.

Team News – Chelsea

Chelsea’s injury woes continue to plague their lineup, with several key players, including Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, and Reece James, sidelined for the upcoming clash. The fitness levels of Moises Caicedo are under scrutiny after a knee injury sustained on international duty. Pochettino might opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation for the encounter with Villa, considering the extensive injury list and his penchant for altering his system.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup (3-4-2-1):

Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Sterling, Gallagher; Jackson.

Team News – Aston Villa

Unai Emery is likely to make several alterations to the Villa lineup that suffered a 3-2 defeat in Poland. Players like Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby are poised to return to the starting eleven. However, Diego Carlos, Tyrone Mings, and Emiliano Buendia are set to miss the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Predicted Aston Villa Lineup (4-2-3-1):

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Diaby, McGinn, Bailey; Watkins.

Match Prediction

Chelsea’s precarious start could potentially worsen as Aston Villa, who triumphed in this fixture last season, bring their high-intensity and well-organised play to Stamford Bridge. Villa’s frontline, featuring the likes of Diaby, Watkins, and Leon Bailey, could exploit a Chelsea backline that’s seemingly lacking in confidence.

Despite Chelsea’s significant investments, Villa’s starting lineup appears equally formidable in most areas. However, the potential impact of fatigue on Villa’s performance cannot be overlooked, but they remain in a strong position to intensify the pressure on Pochettino this Sunday.

