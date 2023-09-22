Reds and Hammers Lock Horns in Top Six Clash

At a Glance Details
|Detail
|Information
|Location
|Liverpool, England
|Stadium
|Anfield
|Date
|Sunday 24 September
|Kick-off Time
|14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
|Referee
|Chris Kavanagh
|VAR
|David Coote
TV Viewing Options:
|Country
|TV Channel/Live Stream
|United Kingdom
|Not available
|United States
|Peacock
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada
Previous Meetings:
|Liverpool
|West Ham
|Draws
|Last Meeting
|4 wins
|1 win
|0
|West Ham 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League) – 26/04/2023
Liverpool and West Ham United, both riding high on Europa League victories, are set to clash this Sunday in a Premier League fixture, promising a thrilling encounter as they both aim to extend their commendable league performances this season.
The Journey So Far
Liverpool, standing strong in third, have showcased a formidable form, with four victories and a draw in their opening five matches. West Ham, not far behind, are positioned sixth, owing to their remarkable triumphs over Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Reds secured a 3-1 win against LASK, maintaining their unbeaten streak, even after an early setback. The Hammers mirrored this scoreline against Backa Topola, marking Mohammed Kudus’s inaugural goal for the Irons.
Team News and Lineups
Liverpool are optimistic about Ryan Gravenberch’s availability post his substitution against LASK. Jurgen Klopp is likely to shuffle the starting eleven, with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, and possibly Darwin Nunez retaining their spots.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
West Ham, with a relatively healthy squad, have concerns over Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell. Edson Alvarez is expected to return to the starting lineup post-suspension.
West Ham Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio.
Tactical Insights and Score Prediction
West Ham’s strategy against offensive teams has been to maintain a compact shape and exploit the counter-attack, leveraging the pace and quality of Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Lucas Paqueta, coupled with James Ward-Prowse’s set-piece prowess.
However, Liverpool’s attacking dynamism, coupled with their home advantage, might pose a significant challenge for the Hammers. The Reds, despite their defensive struggles, have managed to secure victories even after conceding the first goal in four of their last five games.
Stats Table:
|Current Form (All Competitions)
|Liverpool
|West Ham
|Last Five Matches
|WWWWW
|WLWWW