Reds and Hammers Lock Horns in Top Six Clash

Detail Information Location Liverpool, England Stadium Anfield Date Sunday 24 September Kick-off Time 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT Referee Chris Kavanagh VAR David Coote

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not available United States Peacock Canada fuboTV Canada

Liverpool West Ham Draws Last Meeting 4 wins 1 win 0 West Ham 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League) – 26/04/2023

Liverpool and West Ham United, both riding high on Europa League victories, are set to clash this Sunday in a Premier League fixture, promising a thrilling encounter as they both aim to extend their commendable league performances this season.

The Journey So Far

Liverpool, standing strong in third, have showcased a formidable form, with four victories and a draw in their opening five matches. West Ham, not far behind, are positioned sixth, owing to their remarkable triumphs over Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds secured a 3-1 win against LASK, maintaining their unbeaten streak, even after an early setback. The Hammers mirrored this scoreline against Backa Topola, marking Mohammed Kudus’s inaugural goal for the Irons.

Team News and Lineups

Liverpool are optimistic about Ryan Gravenberch’s availability post his substitution against LASK. Jurgen Klopp is likely to shuffle the starting eleven, with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, and possibly Darwin Nunez retaining their spots.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

West Ham, with a relatively healthy squad, have concerns over Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell. Edson Alvarez is expected to return to the starting lineup post-suspension.

West Ham Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio.

Tactical Insights and Score Prediction

West Ham’s strategy against offensive teams has been to maintain a compact shape and exploit the counter-attack, leveraging the pace and quality of Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Lucas Paqueta, coupled with James Ward-Prowse’s set-piece prowess.

However, Liverpool’s attacking dynamism, coupled with their home advantage, might pose a significant challenge for the Hammers. The Reds, despite their defensive struggles, have managed to secure victories even after conceding the first goal in four of their last five games.

