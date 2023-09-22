Red Devils Seek Resurgence Against Struggling Burnley

A Crucial Clash: Burnley vs Man Utd Match Preview

In a pivotal Premier League encounter, Manchester United, grappling with a string of losses, will journey to Turf Moor to lock horns with the newly-promoted Burnley this Saturday night. Both teams, eager for a win, are set to deliver a match filled with anticipation and fervour.

At a Glance:

Detail Information Date & Time Saturday, September 23, 2023, 8pm BST Venue Turf Moor Watch Live TNT Sports 1 (Coverage starts at 7pm) Live Stream TNT Sports app and website (For Subscribers)

Previous Meetings:

Date Result December (Last) Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

The Backdrop:

Manchester United, under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag, is experiencing a turbulent start to the season, having lost four of their initial six matches in various competitions. The pressure is mounting on Ten Hag, despite a commendable maiden season marked by a major trophy and a third-place finish. The Red Devils are in dire need to regain their form against their Lancashire adversaries this weekend.

Burnley, managed by Vincent Kompany, is also striving to secure their first win of the season. The Clarets are currently languishing in the relegation zone, with their morale dwindling with each passing game. A win is crucial for both teams to alleviate the intensifying pressure and to boost their morale for the upcoming matches.

Team News:

Burnley might see the return of Brazilian full-back Vitinho, but several players including Hjalmar Ekdal, Michael Obafemi, and Darko Churlinov are out due to injuries, and Lyle Foster is suspended. United, on the other hand, have a growing injury list with Aaron Wan-Bissaka being the latest addition. However, there is hope for the return of Raphael Varane and Mason Mount, but wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho remain unavailable for selection.

Match Prediction:

The match is not expected to be a classic encounter, with both teams grappling with confidence issues. However, Manchester United is anticipated to secure a 1-0 win in a scrappy contest, potentially easing the ongoing crisis talks surrounding the club.

Stats Table: