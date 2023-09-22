Chelsea’s Injury Woes: Caicedo’s Participation Vs Villa in Doubt

Chelsea’s Injury Conundrum

In the latest developments from Stamford Bridge, manager Mauricio Pochettino has disclosed that midfielder Moises Caicedo is slated for a fitness evaluation this Saturday. This assessment will be pivotal in deciding his availability for the impending match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

A Cloud of Uncertainty

Caicedo, the Ecuadorian midfield dynamo, came back from international duties with a minor injury, causing him to be absent from the goalless draw against Bournemouth. This absence was further accentuated by his noticeable absence from Chelsea’s training sessions throughout the week, leading to speculations about a potentially more severe condition.

However, Chelsea’s injury report released on Friday did not list Caicedo, leaving fans and pundits in a state of anticipation. “We need to assess Moi [on Saturday]. He was training individually, not with the team. We need to assess him to see if he can be involved on Sunday,” Pochettino clarified during his press briefing.

Broja’s Potential Return

In addition to Caicedo’s situation, there’s a flicker of hope with striker Armando Broja possibly making a return this Sunday, post his knee surgery in December. “Armando can be involved maybe. It’s not sure. We need to assess him tomorrow,” stated Pochettino, adding a layer of optimism to Chelsea’s attacking options.

Broja’s potential comeback could be the catalyst Chelsea needs to overcome their goal-scoring hurdles. However, Pochettino emphasised the need for patience, stating, “Broja arrives and maybe will be involved at the weekend but it’s after nine months of not competing. We cannot put responsibility on him. The responsibility must be on the team and the collective effort. We cannot expect Broja will score with every single touch, he needs to feel the competition.”

A Collective Responsibility

Pochettino’s words underscore the importance of collective effort and teamwork in overcoming the challenges ahead. The emphasis is on the team to step up and not to place undue expectations on individuals returning from injury, allowing them the necessary time to acclimate to the competition.