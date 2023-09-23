Hendrick: ‘Even Everton fans don’t want to watch Everton on TV’

Saturday, September 23, 2023
By Amelia Hartman
On today’s episode Dave Hendrick is joined by Guy Drinkel to preview and predict the upcoming weekend of Premier League action, with 70 Sunday games and no early kick off providing a point of frustration!

Though the weekend is full of interesting games with the North London Derby taking centre stage as both clubs have started the season well. We also have another early relegation 6 pointer as Luton host Wolves, as Rob Edwards looks to get their season started properly.

The Sky Sports and TNT Sport Premier League TV picks come under the microscope with Dave gutted that Arsenal play Spurs at the same time as Liverpool take on West Ham. There’s also some empathy with Everton fans who may have preferred their team not to be feature on Sky Sports in their match at Brentford.

