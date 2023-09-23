Report: Odegaard Turned Down Spurs Earlier In His Career

Martin Odegaard: The North London Odyssey

The Early Days: A Starlet in Norway

In the picturesque landscapes of Norway, a young prodigy named Martin Odegaard was making waves in the footballing world. At the tender age of 15, Odegaard had already made his debut for Stromsgodset, a testament to his prodigious talent. As one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents, it was clear that this Norwegian sensation was destined for greatness.

Tottenham’s Pursuit: A Dance with Destiny

Tottenham Hotspur, always on the lookout for emerging talents, had set their sights on Odegaard. The North London club, recognising the potential of this young maestro, dispatched their then-technical director, Franco Baldini, on a mission to Norway. Baldini’s task was clear: woo Odegaard, his family, and the Stromsgodset directors to the allure of Spurs.

In what can only be described as a full-court press, Baldini met with Odegaard’s father, Hans Erik, and even shared a lavish meal with the Stromsgodset directors. The intent was clear: Tottenham wanted Odegaard in their ranks.

The Zidane Intervention

Just as it seemed that Odegaard might be swayed by Tottenham’s overtures, fate had another plan. Enter Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid legend. Before his illustrious stint as the main man in charge at the Bernabeu, Zidane was nurturing talents in Madrid’s B team. Recognising the immense potential of Odegaard, Zidane personally reached out to the young star, painting a picture of a future in the iconic white of Real Madrid.

The allure of playing for one of the world’s most prestigious clubs, combined with a personal call from a footballing legend, proved irresistible. Odegaard, at just 16, made the momentous decision to join Real Madrid, a move that cost the Spanish giants a modest £3m, potentially rising to £6m.

The Arsenal Connection: A Tale of Two Stints

While Odegaard’s journey at Real Madrid had its ups and downs, including loan spells at clubs like Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem, and Real Sociedad, his connection with Arsenal FC was yet to be fully realised.

The Daily Mirror reports that Arsenal’s interest in Odegaard dates back to his days in Norway. Steve Morrow, Arsenal’s former head of youth development, played a pivotal role in Odegaard’s eventual move to the Emirates. While Morrow later joined the Football Association, his early pursuit of Odegaard left an indelible mark on the young Norwegian.

In a heartwarming revelation, Odegaard admitted that during his younger days, while playing the FIFA computer game, he always chose Arsenal as his team. Perhaps it was this early affinity, combined with Arsenal’s persistent interest, that eventually saw him don the iconic red and white.

The North London Derby: A Twist of Fate

As Arsenal prepare for the North London derby, Odegaard stands as their captain, a beacon of hope for the Gunners. Yet, the journey could have been so different. Had it not been for Zidane’s intervention, Odegaard might have been lining up for the opposition. But as fate would have it, he will lead Arsenal, a club he once controlled in the virtual world, in one of football’s most intense rivalries.