Sheffield Utd Seek Redemption Against Big-Spending Newcastle

Sheffield United Lock Horns with Newcastle: All You Need to Know

In the heart of Sheffield, the whispers surrounding the highly anticipated Premier League fixture between Sheffield United and Newcastle are gaining momentum. As the weekend approaches, these two clubs with diverging trajectories prepare for what promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

Streak Waiting To Be Broken

Sheffield United’s eager anticipation for a first Premier League triumph remains unquenched. Their recent close shave with Spurs ended in a heart-wrenching 98th-minute twist, turning an impending win into a 2-1 defeat. While one might expect the manager, Paul Heckingbottom, to point fingers at his squad, he instead reserved his disappointment for the officiating team.

Contrastingly, Newcastle displayed resilience at the San Siro. Despite nature throwing thunderstorms their way, they managed to stave off the storm AC Milan whipped up, ensuring they left Italy with a point from a goalless draw.

Fixture Fundamentals

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Date: Sunday, 24 September

Kick-off: 16:30 BST

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Darren England

Recent Head-to-Heads

Sheffield United might be seeking inspiration from their record against Newcastle. In the last five meetings:

Sheffield Utd: 1 win

Newcastle: 4 wins

The most recent duel saw the Magpies edging out a 1-0 victory in May 2021.

Form Check

Sheffield Utd: LLLDL

Newcastle: LLLWD

Where to Tune In?

For those in the UK, the match will be broadcasted on Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Main Event. Streaming options include SKY GO Extra. Viewers in the US and Canada can catch the action on channels like Telemundo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, and fuboTV.

Sheffield United’s Team Intel

The Blades find themselves with a conundrum. Oli McBurnie, following a late red card against Spurs, will be sidelined. The injury list seems extensive. Key players like John Egan and George Baldock might not make a return in time for this game, and several others, including Ben Osborn and Max Lowe, are grappling with injuries.

Predicted Sheffield Lineup (3-5-2): Foderingham; Robinson, Basham, Ahmedhodzic; Bogle, Vinicius, McAtee, Hamer, Thomas; Archer, Traore

Newcastle Side of Things

On Newcastle’s front, Eddie Howe’s recent briefing underlined the unavailability of Joe Willock and Joelinton. While Martin Dubravka could return to the bench, Emil Krafth remains a few steps from match readiness. An interesting note from Howe highlighted the unquantifiable emotional drain of their European escapade, a factor that might play into Sunday’s match.

Predicted Newcastle Lineup (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Wilson, Barnes

Financial Battles Off the Field

Drawing attention away from the pitch for a moment, there’s a stark contrast in financial might. In recent years, Newcastle’s net spend crossed £350m, dwarfed by only three global clubs. Sheffield United, despite having Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz al Saud’s significant backing since early 2020, hasn’t seen the monetary surge that Newcastle has enjoyed under their Public Investment Fund (PIF) takeover.

The Final Verdict

While money speaks volumes off the field, on the pitch, it’s all about grit, strategy, and a touch of luck. Though history indicates a stronger Newcastle, this might just be a closer contest than one imagines, considering the swirling emotions and stakes. But, going by the currents, Sheffield United might have to wait a bit longer for that elusive win.

Our Prediction: Sheffield Utd 0 – 1 Newcastle