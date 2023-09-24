Everton’s Revival: Dominating Brentford at Gtech Stadium

Calvert-Lewin Resurrects Everton’s Hope When Dominic Calvert-Lewin strutted off the bench, the atmosphere was thick with expectation. His track record of just two goals in 19 league games since May 2022 was there for all to see, but when Everton needed him most, he delivered. The mark of a player eager to shake off his past and embrace a brighter future, Calvert-Lewin was the driving force behind Everton’s comprehensive triumph over Brentford.

Everton’s Evolution Under Dyche Sean Dyche’s mantra has been about progression, a journey upwards from the fog of past seasons. “Our performances have been there, but the outcomes haven’t – it was good today to get the outcome,” Dyche mused post-match, highlighting the gap between intent and results. And, in speaking to Sky Sports, he shed light on the essence of the challenge, urging his troops to be the changemakers, the narrators of a new, more positive Everton tale.

Everton’s Early Onslaught Not six minutes had passed when Abdoulaye Doucoure, with a glint in his eye, launched a half-volley that sang of intent. Yet, football’s unpredictable beauty was on display as Brentford, after absorbing waves of blue pressure, responded. Mathias Jensen’s equaliser, coming hot on the heels of Doucoure’s crossbar dalliance, was the reminder of football’s ever-present pendulum.

Reinforcements from the New Guard It wasn’t just the usual suspects that caught the eye. Beto, Everton’s fresh £30m acquisition, danced close to glory with a shot that whistled past the outstretched Mark Flekken. Captain James Tarkowski and Calvert-Lewin, however, ensured Everton’s efforts were justly rewarded, capitalising on Brentford’s lapses to seal a critical victory.

The Maestros: Doucoure and Beto Amidst the whirlwind of on and off-pitch distractions, Doucoure’s masterclass in midfield was a beacon for Everton. Dictating play, setting tempo, and nearly inching towards a hat-trick, he embodied Dyche’s call for players to “play with a smile”. Beto, too, showed glimpses of why he might soon become a linchpin for the Merseyside club.

Calvert-Lewin’s Milestone Making his 250th club career appearance, Calvert-Lewin’s goal was not just about numbers, but a symbol of resilience. “He is a very good player and he has had a very frustrating period,” noted Dyche, optimistic about the striker’s road ahead.

Brentford’s Off Day For Thomas Frank’s Brentford, this was an evening to forget. An unexpected injury blow even before the kick-off set the tone. Their talisman, Ivan Toney, was sorely missed, and despite moments of promise, Brentford seemed off-rhythm, summed up by Frank’s candid acknowledgment, “Everton deserved to win.”

The Final Whistle As the match statistics rolled out, the tale of the tape was clear. Everton, despite enjoying lesser possession, had posed a more significant threat, while Brentford would seek answers and hope for a return to form.

Man of the Match: Abdoulaye Doucouré

Brentford vs. Everton – At a Glance: