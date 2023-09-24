From Miami to Merseyside: What 777’s Everton Bid Means for Fans

Everton’s Future under the Spotlight: The Takeover Landscape and What Fans Might Expect

Everton and the Miami Connection The Merseyside blue, a symbol of football passion and tradition, is on the verge of entering a new chapter. 777 Partners, a Miami-based investment behemoth, has plans to dock at Goodison Park. As they aim to purchase a significant 94% stake from Farhad Moshiri, they also invite the curiosity, hope, and perhaps even apprehension, of the loyal Toffees.

Decoding 777 Partners: The Multi-club Model While many investors approach football with an eye on quick gains, 777 Partners profess a different agenda. Their claim? Long-term business builders, rather than fleeting speculators. Their portfolio includes a mosaic of clubs: Sevilla in Spain, Genoa in Italy, Red Star Paris in France, Germany’s Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege from Belgium, and even Brazil’s Vasco da Gama.

Genoa’s Tale: A Roller Coaster of Emotions In the heart of Italy, Genoa, the nation’s eldest football club, became 777’s first major European football acquisition. Despite early relegation bumps and managerial changes, there have been hints of stability. Tobia Salvai, from the Genoa UK Supporters’ Club, muses on the dream 777 sold them: a bright future and a redefined Genoa. Their actions speak of a learning curve, investment in academies, bonds to involve fans, and record season ticket sales. Yet, the universal truth remains: investors seek profit.

Hertha Berlin’s Concerns: Fans, Investment and the Bigger Picture In Germany, the Berlin blues faced a different tune. Relegation, protests, and questions about 777’s true intentions, especially given the German football’s ’50+1 rule’, have painted a mosaic of mixed emotions. As Everton looks to the future, they might heed the concerns of Liverpudlian Mike Fisher, a Hertha and Everton supporter, who fears asset commoditization and fan unrest.

Red Star Paris and the Cultural Quandary Red Star Paris offers a different narrative. Here, the acquisition by 777 was met with cultural and historical reservations. Yet, despite the boardroom battles, L’Etoile Rouge has soared on the pitch.

Standard Liege and the Pressure of Legacy Standard Liege, a Belgian powerhouse, has seen challenges since 777’s arrival. Fans yearn for ambition, a sentiment intensified by managerial moves and the perceived absence of a future-forward vision.

Vasco da Gama & Melbourne Victory: Expectations vs Reality Across the globe, promises of squad investment were made to Brazilian club Vasco de Gama. Yet, as they wade near the bottom, questions loom. Similarly, Melbourne Victory, where 777 holds a minority stake, has not been a hallmark of success.

777’s Past, Present and the Road Ahead But every story has its shadows. Allegations of financial misconduct and controversies surrounding co-founder Josh Wander have followed 777. Yet, the firm stands defiant, challenging the naysayers and stressing their commitment to integrity.

The Premier League will soon dive into its Owners’ and Directors’ Test, a rigorous evaluation, as 777 awaits the green light.

British Basketball: A Silver Lining? In a twist, 777’s recent involvement with the British Basketball League (BBL) offers a ray of hope. Despite some hiccups, their support and investment have garnered praise.

Conclusion: Everton’s Horizon Everton, with its storied history and passionate fanbase, is set for change. As 777 seek to usher in a new era, one can only hope that the values of the club remain at the forefront. Only time will reveal if this takeover is a match made in heaven or a cautionary tale.