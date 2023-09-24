Report: Brentford Set £60m Price Tag on Star Striker

Toney’s Next Step: From Brentford’s Talisman to Premier League Elite?

The poetic journey of footballers often brings us heart-thumping tales of ambition, desire, and never-ending drive to elevate their careers. And at the heart of Brentford’s narrative stands their attacking dynamo, Ivan Toney.

Back from Suspension, Ready for Progression

Having recently returned from an FA betting ban that took him out of football for eight strenuous months, Toney might’ve been expected to slip quietly back into Brentford’s dynamic. However, just a week after his return, he’s already met with Brentford’s boss, Thomas Frank, to discuss the future.

While his dedication to the Bees remains unquestioned, the word around town is that the England striker eyes the horizon, eager to embark on the next chapter of his footballing odyssey. Brentford, for their part, appear willing to accommodate Toney’s aspirations, as long as suitors meet their £60 million asking price.

London’s Elite in the Hunt

Both Chelsea and Tottenham rue missed opportunities in the recent transfer window. The Blues find themselves without a marquee signing for Mauricio Pochettino, while Spurs have yet to locate a true heir to Harry Kane’s throne. Arsenal, with their long-standing admiration for Toney, are also in the fray.

Though a summer sale is Brentford’s preference, to ensure uninterrupted season progression, Toney’s urgency may bring a January twist. Could we have seen him don the Bees’ jersey for the last time?

Life Beyond Toney for Brentford?

“It feels like a fresh beginning. Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction,” Toney reflected after aligning with Jonathan Barnett’s CAA Stellar. A lifelong Liverpool admirer, Toney also expressed affection for Arsenal during an episode of Diary of a CEO, teasing potential destinations.

With Brentford having secured just one win in their first six Premier League outings, Toney’s return was anticipated to provide a boost. Still, the team must also fathom a reality without him. The 3-1 setback against Everton highlighted the challenges that lie ahead.

However, the Bees’ hierarchy seems prepared to reinvest. Failed record bids for Brennan Johnson, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Johan Bakayoko hint at the financial war chest at Brentford’s disposal.

Scouting for Tomorrow

The transfer kitty will undoubtedly swell with Toney’s departure. The reported £60 million price tag would help Brentford shape the post-Toney era. Their scouts are already on the job, with Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa making the watchlist.

“Yeah. I’m just focusing on Brentford,” said Thomas Frank when prodded about Toney’s potential move on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. He went on to express his vision of developing an even more formidable version of Toney, dubbing it the “Ivan Toney 2.0 – the beast.”

Frank, ever the believer in Toney’s prowess, later showered praises, “For me he’s one of the best strikers, as a striker No.9, I don’t see many out there who is better in the world than him… He scored 20 goals in the Premier League last year, in a very good Brentford side but we are not creating as many chances as the top teams.”

As reported by Daily Mirror, the ensuing months are set to be a captivating watch. The story of Brentford and their prodigious striker, Ivan Toney, is yet to pen its defining chapters.