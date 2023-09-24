Who Shone, Who Faded? United vs Burnley Player Ratings

The Theatre of Struggles: Burnley vs Manchester United

In a dance of dramatic proportions, Manchester United scraped a gritty 1-0 win against Burnley, under the chilly Saturday evening lights. It wasn’t a performance for the highlight reels, but three points are what matter at the end of the day, especially for a side pining for momentum.

First Half Surprises

Burnley, unyielding and dominant, started with a fiery presence, almost shadowing United’s movements, capturing close to 70% of the ball in the initial stages. Zeki Amdouni’s tantalising header called United’s Andre Onana into early action. A post-rattling strike from Amdouni soon after only cemented Burnley’s early grip on the game.

United did try to spring a surprise. Imagine, after eight long years, Jonny Evans rising to nod home from a Sergio Reguilon corner. But the VAR gods weren’t in favour; a contentious offside ruling snatched away that fleeting moment of joy.

However, just as the sands of the first half were slipping away, Bruno Fernandes – relentless and industrious as ever – crafted a moment of magic. A delectable volley that pierced Burnley’s resilience, giving United that crucial edge.

Second Half Tussles

A more balanced affair post the break, both sides exhibited surges of energy, albeit without any decisive end product. Substitute Jacob Bruun Larsen’s daring attempt was gallantly thwarted by Onana, signalling a testament to the game’s high stakes.

Player Breakdown: Burnley’s Brigade

James Trafford (6/10) – Composed under the bars.

(6/10) – Composed under the bars. Connor Roberts (6/10) – An attacking delight with daring crosses.

(6/10) – An attacking delight with daring crosses. Ameen Al Dakhil (7/10) – An assertive presence against the imposing Hojlund.

(7/10) – An assertive presence against the imposing Hojlund. Jordan Beyer (5/10) – Gaps in his guard allowed United’s advances.

…and others who each played their part in this intense theatre of football. A special mention to Vincent Kompany (6/10), the architect behind Burnley’s robust strategy.

Player Breakdown: United’s Vanguard

Andre Onana (7/10) – A beacon of hope with his timely saves.

(7/10) – A beacon of hope with his timely saves. Diogo Dalot (5/10) – Struggled to find his rhythm against the buzzing Koleosho.

(5/10) – Struggled to find his rhythm against the buzzing Koleosho. Jonny Evans (8/10) – A surprise inclusion, yet the standout performer. Grace under pressure.

(8/10) – A surprise inclusion, yet the standout performer. Grace under pressure. Bruno Fernandes (7/10) – The relentless maestro, crafting that moment of first-half magic.

…and others, each trying to find their foot amid the storm. Kudos to Erik ten Hag (6/10) for his astute tactics, matching Burnley’s dominance with tactical nous.

A Night to Reflect

It wasn’t a vintage United, with only a 42% possession stat in the first half and marginal shots on goal. But sometimes, victory is less about dominance and more about resilience.

In the midst of challenges, injuries, and tactical tussles, it was Jonny Evans who emerged as the beacon for Manchester United. An emblem of experience, composure, and sheer will – truly, the player of the match.

As the curtain falls on this gripping encounter, both teams will introspect. Manchester United, although victorious, have a path of improvement. Burnley, valiant in defeat, showcased a brand of football that promises more for the future.