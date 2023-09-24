Nunez Shines as Liverpool Overcome West Ham Challenge

Liverpool Triumph Over West Ham: An Unbeaten Streak Continues

The allure of the Premier League never fails to keep fans on the edge of their seats. And when it’s Liverpool facing West Ham, the excitement doubles. This encounter saw the Reds bolster their already impressive unbeaten streak to a stunning 18 matches across all platforms.

Spotlight on Darwin Nunez

Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over West Ham was a testament to their strength, with Darwin Nunez’s remarkable goal catching the eye. The brilliance was a hooked volley, making the most of Alexis Mac Allister’s ingenious lofted ball.

“Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead against the run of play with a penalty after he was brought down by Nayef Aguerd.”

In a surprising twist, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen equalised with a fine header from Vladimir Coufal’s cross. However, the equilibrium was short-lived as Curtis Jones had a goal disallowed for Liverpool due to an offside call.

The Hammers showed moments of potential, yet struggled to find that definitive equalising opportunity. It was Liverpool’s Diogo Jota who put the final nail in the coffin, capitalising on Virgil van Dijk’s header.

Record for Moyes and Liverpool’s Impressive Journey

West Ham’s David Moyes has hit a rather unwanted milestone. His 24th loss against Liverpool in the Premier League matches Harry Redknapp’s record against Manchester United.

Look at Team Strategies

Both Liverpool and West Ham had Europa League commitments just days before this clash. This necessitated strategy adjustments, with Moyes and Jurgen Klopp introducing nine new faces each into their line-ups.

A win for West Ham would’ve been a nostalgic moment, mirroring their best-ever Premier League start in the 1999-2000 season, where they garnered 13 points in six matches.

The Hammers initially took control, with Alisson Becker making a pivotal save from Tomas Soucek’s powerful header. Liverpool’s first real threat materialised with Salah’s successful penalty.

“Salah is the fifth player to either score or assist a goal in each of his team’s first six games of a Premier League season, after David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland.”

Post this, Liverpool seemed rejuvenated. Yet, the Hammers managed to restore parity courtesy of Bowen’s intelligent header, which found the net, ricocheting off the post.

The match’s finale saw Liverpool reaffirm their dominance. From a tactically taken corner, Andy Robertson located Van Dijk, whose header set up Jota’s unmissable shot.

Current Form: A Glimpse into Liverpool’s Evolution

Liverpool’s display might not have reached their zenith, but it surely eclipsed their form from most of the preceding season. Their 17-match unbeaten streak in the league is commendably a decade longer than any other team’s active streak.

With Manchester City being the only team ahead, the unfolding season promises to be a thrilling one for Liverpool and their supporters.

Liverpool vs. West Ham: Quick Stats