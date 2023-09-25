The Crossroads of Hickey’s Rising Star

In the pulsating heart of the English Premier League, where every move is under the spotlight, Brentford’s Aaron Hickey finds himself in the limelight. It’s been a whirlwind for the Scotsman; just a summer ago, he swapped the alleys of Bologna for the hustle and bustle of Brentford. Now, whispers from the hallowed corridors of the biggest English clubs suggest they’re eager to pen his name on their roster.

Big Names, Bigger Choices

Man Utd, are leading the charge in the Hickey chase, but they’re not alone. Liverpool and Arsenal are lurking in the shadows, ready to pounce for this defensive gem. But it’s not just the English giants; Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich, all the way from Germany, have their eyes set on him as per The Mirror.

One might ask, what makes Hickey such a prized catch? His versatility speaks volumes. Equally adept at left and right-back, he’s become an integral part of Brentford’s setup, never missing a beat, playing a full 90 minutes in each of the six league matches so far. Talent like that doesn’t go unnoticed, and Europe’s top tier could soon be calling.

Where to Next for Hickey?

As reported by Football Transfers, when it comes to career decisions, there’s an innovative solution to aid players. SciSports, FootballTransfers’ trusted data analytics partner, has introduced a ‘Career Advice’ tool. This tech wonder considers a myriad of factors like potential development, playing style, and crucially, playing time, all to pinpoint the best destination for a player.

And guess what? The tool’s latest revelation might raise a few eyebrows. It suggests Hickey’s best move would be…well, no move at all. That’s right. Brentford tops the list as the ideal destination for the Scottish sensation. Under the guidance of Thomas Frank, Hickey finds a system that champions his playing style, a formation that fits like a glove, and game time aplenty.

However, life’s about ‘what ifs’, isn’t it? If Hickey did decide to venture beyond the English shores, the tool nudges him towards Bundesliga’s RB Leipzig. The German side’s current full-backs, Benjamin Henrichs and David Raum, hold their own, but Hickey, at the tender age of 21, possesses the spark to vie for a starting position in Leipzig’s lineup.

In Conclusion: A Future Bright and Wide Open

It’s not every day that a 21-year-old finds himself at such an exciting crossroads. Should he stay in the familiar confines of Brentford, where he’s revered and trusted? Or heed the siren call of illustrious clubs like Man Utd, or even take a leap to RB Leipzig?

One thing’s for sure: with talent like Aaron Hickey’s, the future is not just promising; it’s dazzling.