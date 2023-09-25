Premier League Giants Drawn to Blackburn Prodigy

Everton in the Mix for Blackburn Prodigy

In the world of football, there’s a name that is stirring quite the storm in the Premier League’s corridors: Adam Wharton.

Wharton: The Blackburn Prodigy

Blackburn Rovers, a name synonymous with English football heritage, have produced another gem. A native of Blackburn, Adam Wharton, has been making headlines since he rose through the club’s youth ranks. The 19-year-old took his first stride into the senior arena in an EFL Cup encounter against Hartlepool in August 2022. From there, his trajectory was upward, registering a commendable 22 appearances in the 2022-2023 season. With 18 of those in the Championship, he made his mark with a couple of goals and an assist. Rovers had an agonising season finale, missing the play-offs by a whisker, finishing seventh due to Sunderland’s better goal difference.

This season, however, seems more about steadying the ship. With three victories and a draw from their initial eight matches, they find themselves in 14th place but tantalisingly close to the play-off positions, a mere three points away. Amidst this, Wharton’s role has been pivotal. Starting seven games and showcasing his skills in August’s EFL Cup victory over Walsall, he’s indisputably one to watch.

The Big Clubs Circle

The giants of English football have duly taken note. TeamTalk reported earlier this week that Manchester United have thrown their hat into the ring, clearly captivated by Wharton’s displays this term. Their interest is shared by other Premier League stalwarts – Newcastle United, Brighton, and Wolves, who all showed curiosity during the summer. Adding to the fray, London powerhouses Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham hinted at their attraction earlier in the year. But now, the blue half of Merseyside, Everton, are believed to be in the chase.

Sean Dyche, not one to miss a trick, has reportedly sent scout Steve Davis to keep tabs on the young midfield maestro in the recent weeks, as per journalist Alan Nixon.

Everton’s Wharton Aspiration

Everton’s season has been a rollercoaster. A 3-1 victory over Brentford was their maiden Premier League win, bringing relief after a string of underwhelming performances. Now 15th in the standings, the winds of change seem to be blowing over Goodison Park. With the next fixtures against Luton Town and Bournemouth, there lies a golden chance to turn their season’s narrative.

But while the Toffees look to evolve on the pitch, off it, challenges persist. A turbulent summer transfer window saw arrivals of Beto, Youssef Chermiti and a loan stint for Arnaut Danjuma. The question many are asking: Would the allure of Goodison Park tempt Wharton? Blackburn’s intentions are clear; manager Jon Dahl Tomasson wouldn’t fancy losing his young star, especially with play-off dreams alive.

However, as always in football, finances dictate narratives. Whispered figures suggest a £10m valuation, but given Wharton’s burgeoning reputation, Rovers might just set the bar higher. Crystal Palace too, have shown interest, but should the Old Trafford outfit make their move, the Eagles, like the Toffees, could find themselves outpaced.