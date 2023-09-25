Villa Coach Emery Reflects on Crucial Chelsea Win

Watkins Seals Victory for Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge

Amid the electric atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, the name on everyone’s lips was none other than Watkins. In a dramatic showdown, Aston Villa, who have proven their worth consistently, edged past Chelsea, courtesy of a solitary goal by the much-talked-about Watkins.

The Decisive Moment

It was in the 73rd minute when Watkins, Villa’s leading scorer for three successive seasons, rose to the occasion. His strike effectively distinguished a closely contested match that was marred by the dismissal of Chelsea’s defender, Malo Gusto. Gusto’s studs-up challenge on Lucas Digne prompted Referee Jarred Gillett to escalate his decision from a yellow card to a red upon reviewing the pitchside footage.

Emery Weighs In

Emery, while respectful of the official decisions, confessed, “I didn’t watch it. I try with the referees, with VAR, to be respectful. When they decided offside, not offside, red card, not red card, then I try to understand.” The emphasis from the Villa chief was clear: they came to Stamford Bridge with a mission. “We were very concerned about the importance of today, keeping a clean sheet through a clean sheet. To be strong defensively too.”

Watkins’ Future at Villa

Worthy of note, Watkins has been in prolonged negotiations regarding a fresh contract. The Villa coach, obviously eager, hinted at the progress: “I am working about it. We are in touch.”

As reported by Express and Star, Watkins’ performance and Aston Villa’s ascent into the top six surely underscores the need to retain the services of such a remarkable talent.