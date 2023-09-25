St James’ Star on Liverpool’s Radar

Liverpool’s Admiration and Newcastle’s Ace: The Tale of Bruno Guimaraes

The Newcastle Gem

Every so often, a talent emerges from the shadows, and the Premier League beholds a diamond in its midst. This season, the brilliance of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes has not gone unnoticed. Since his transition from Lyon, he’s solidified his status as the Magpies’ prize possession, the inaugural big-name acquisition under the direction of their well-heeled Saudi patrons.

Today, it’s reported by the Daily Briefing Column that Guimaraes is on the verge of committing his future to St James’ Park. The Brazilian sensation has allegedly provided a verbal nod to a new deal, which whispers suggest may come with a staggering £100 million release clause. Though the exact details are yet to be ironed out, such a move would underscore Newcastle’s ambition.

Merseyside Musings

But it’s not just Newcastle that has been captivated by Guimaraes’ prowess. Liverpool, the giants from Merseyside, are said to have had their heads turned. “It’s nothing particularly advanced,” says the source, “but the Reds do appreciate the player’s talents.”

However, with Liverpool’s recent shopping spree that witnessed the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch, a move for Guimaraes may not be on the cards anytime soon.

Behind the Scenes

Delving deeper into the matter, the Daily Briefing Column offers an insight: “If you remember, the week after the transfer window’s closure, it was hinted that Bruno was nearing a fresh pact with Newcastle. Now, it’s coming to fruition,” they stated. “An understanding has been established amongst the concerned parties, with a formal signature likely in the forthcoming ten days. The contract’s duration? A commendable five years, taking him through to 2028.”

The contractual sweetener? An elevated wage packet, significantly surpassing his existing one. The speculated release clause, whilst still under wraps, is rumoured to hover around the £100 million mark. “Bruno’s satisfaction at Newcastle is evident – the fans, the city, the gaffer – it’s a harmonious union. The new contract is pivotal for Newcastle, but the inclusion of the clause? Non-negotiable. A new contract with a clause, or no deal,” reveals the column.

Though Bruno was heralded as ‘untouchable’ by Newcastle from the get-go, the sentiment was mutual. The Brazilian dynamo’s passion for the club is undeniable. While the clause sets a future price tag, for now, he remains a Magpie at heart.

Regarding the buzzing rumours linking him with Liverpool, it’s mentioned, “The Anfield ensemble is pleased with their midfield arsenal. But, word around the grapevine is that those in Jurgen Klopp’s circle esteem Bruno Guimaraes immensely. He’s garnered significant admiration from the Liverpool brigade. As of now, that’s the extent of the narrative.”

In the swirling vortex of transfer rumours, while clubs rise and fall, Bruno Guimaraes seems to have found his calling at St James’ Park. As stories unfold, only time will tell where this tale leads.