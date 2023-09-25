Dean Jones: Liverpool Weigh £75m Bowen as Salah’s Heir

Liverpool’s Gaze Fixed on Bowen

Liverpool’s undying admiration for West Ham’s shining star, Jarrod Bowen, seems to be unwavering, irrespective of contract manoeuvres at the London Stadium.

Bowen’s Rising Star

Jarrod Bowen’s meteoric rise as one of the Premier League’s leading wide-attackers is impossible to ignore. Just this weekend, the winger provided a tantalising glimpse of his talent, delivering a stunning goal right into the heart of Anfield. The allure of this 26-year-old is evident, but with a hefty price tag of £75m, the balance of desire and budget comes into question.

A Successor for Salah?

The looming exit of Mohamed Salah, a veritable icon of the Merseyside club, casts a shadow over Liverpool’s future line-up. Slated for a possible departure to Saudi Arabia in 2024, the whispers around Bowen intensify. Journalist Dean Jones adds fuel to this narrative, remarking to GiveMeSport, “I think that Liverpool will continue monitoring Bowen, as they’ve admired him for quite a while and knowing that the Salah exit probably isn’t too far away, now they should still be looking at it.”

The Transfer Tussle Ahead

Liverpool’s strategy will hinge on value. While West Ham might perceive an opportunity to maximise returns, especially with potential inflow from Salah’s sale possibly reaching £100m, Liverpool’s negotiation prowess will be tested. The Anfield side will need to steel themselves for a rigorous battle if they’re to secure the West Ham maestro without exhausting their coffers.