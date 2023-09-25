Report: From ‘Spursy’ to Sturdy: Tottenham’s New Era

James Maddison: “Tottenham’s Evolution Beyond ‘Spursy’ “

The Tale of the Tape: Tottenham’s Resurgence

If one were to take a casual stroll down memory lane, Tottenham’s “Spursy” narrative was a jovial, yet biting, taunt. But as the sun sets on the earlier part of the 2023/24 Premier League season, it’s evident that this Tottenham side under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou is scripting a new chapter.

With a rather stellar start, having bagged four victories and just two draws in their first six outings, Tottenham are seemingly on the path of redemption and, dare one say, glory?

The Arsenal Chapter: From Gloom to Grit

The latest feather in their cap? A show of resilience and passion in the North London derby. An afternoon at the Emirates that saw them play catch-up, not once but twice, culminating in a 2-2 deadlock. After an own-goal mishap by Cristian Romero and Arsenal taking the lead, it was Son Heung-min who levelled matters just in the nick of time. Although a Bukayo Saka penalty put Arsenal ahead once more, Son, relentless as ever, ensured the day’s efforts wouldn’t go unrewarded.

A Stat for the Ages

Drown out the noise, and let the numbers talk. Tottenham’s recent habit of snatching victories (or at least, valuable points) from the jaws of defeat has seen them amass a whopping 428 points from losing positions. A feat that nudges them a notch above Manchester United’s 427.

Maddison’s Two Pence on ‘Spursy’

“I think the last couple of weeks shows we might be going in a slightly different direction,” Maddison opined on talkSPORT, pointing out the age-old tags that have often haunted Tottenham’s legacy. “Neutrals talk about Tottenham, they often say; soft, weak, bottle it, ‘Spursy’, all that rubbish.”

A Blast from the (Immediate) Past

But it’s not just about the bigger battles. Even in their bout against Sheffield United, Tottenham showcased that their resilience isn’t a one-off. Trailing till the dying embers of the game, they flipped the script with goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, marking the Premier League’s latest comeback.

Anfield on the Horizon

And now, the plot thickens. Up next? A clash with the formidable Reds from Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday.