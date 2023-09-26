Report: Why Brentford Fans Should Be Excited for January

Brentford’s Forward Thinking: Beyond the Ivan Toney Saga

In the fervent pace of the Premier League, clubs must always stay ahead of the game, plotting moves and securing futures even as present battles rage on. Brentford, despite the uncertainties surrounding star striker Ivan Toney, are no exception.

Toney’s Return: A Glimmer Amidst The Shadows

Ivan Toney’s return to the forefront of Brentford’s training regimen marks a significant phase in the club’s ongoing season. Following an eight-month ban from football due to FA’s imposition on breaches of betting regulations, Toney is slated to be back in competitive action by January 2024. This news, as reported by 90Min, casts a significant spotlight on Brentford’s future plans.

The whispers surrounding Toney don’t end with his return. Speculations run rife with Chelsea purportedly eyeing the striker once he’s back on the pitch. Brentford’s head coach, Thomas Frank, while speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, hinted at the club’s willingness to sell.

But with or without Toney’s looming transfer, Brentford, it seems, are preparing for all eventualities.

Scouting the Future: Brentford’s Forward Targets

Brentford’s sights are set on reinforcing their frontline. A sentiment emphasized by their active scouting for potential forward signings in the upcoming January window. Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade, current forwards in the squad, have proven their mettle. Still, the Bees’ vision seems expansive.

A notable name on Brentford’s radar is Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind. The 24-year-old Danish striker has been nothing short of phenomenal, launching the 2023/24 season with a blistering six goals in just five games. His international pedigree, with seven goals in 20 appearances for Denmark, adds further allure.

Another to join the ranks of Brentford’s interests is Vangelis Pavlidis from AZ Alkmaar. This Greek international has hit the ground running this season, already bagging the Eredivisie’s Player of the Month award for August. His tally? An impressive six goals from just four league appearances.

Brentford’s scouting hasn’t been limited to just towering centre-forwards, even though Wind and Pavlidis boast impressive statures of 6’3 and 6’1 respectively. They’ve turned their gaze towards Brazil, specifically towards Santos’ young prodigy, Marcos Leonardo. Despite standing at a relatively shorter 5’9, his stats are commanding. Celebrating his 20th birthday recently, Leonardo boasts a remarkable 50 goals in 155 matches for Santos, earning him comparisons to the club’s legendary Neymar.

Lastly, in a nod to what might have been, Brentford’s prior interest in Sweden’s Viktor Gyokeres was noted, especially following his outstanding season at Coventry City before his subsequent move to Sporting CP.

Navigating the Premier League’s Waters

Every Premier League season is a tapestry of strategies, heartbreaks, victories, and endless possibilities. Brentford’s proactive stance, even amidst the uncertainties of their star player’s future, demonstrates a commitment to thriving in England’s top tier.

For Brentford fans, the forthcoming January window holds much promise. Whether Toney remains a Bee or finds a new hive, Brentford’s dedication to building a competitive Premier League side remains unwavering.