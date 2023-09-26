Report: Top Signing Injury Throws Newcastle Plans Awry

Newcastle’s Barnes Faces Lengthy Spell on Sidelines

In what can only be described as a significant blow for Newcastle United, influential winger Harvey Barnes is set to miss extended action with a serious foot injury.

The Barnes Impact

Joining from Leicester for a cool £38m in July, Barnes has quickly made his mark at St. James’ Park, particularly with two starting appearances in the Premier League and a goal to his name. However, the injury cloud looms large after a premature exit just 12 minutes into the impressive 8-0 drubbing of Sheffield United this past Sunday.

A Not-so-ordinary Injury

BBC Sport reports that a subsequent scan has indicated the extent of the injury, with Barnes currently in a holding pattern awaiting news on whether surgical intervention is necessary. Delving into the nature of the injury, Newcastle’s gaffer Eddie Howe explained, “It’s an injury to a part of the foot just below the toe. I think it’s quite a substantial injury.” Further elaborating on its complexity, Howe added, “I won’t go too technical because I’m not qualified to do so but yes it’s a very unusual injury.”

Barnes’s plight was evident post-match, with Howe noting how the player’s immediate response differed from that of typical muscular injuries. Howe commented: “He was down after the game because he knew it wasn’t a normal injury where you feel a muscle and think that might be one or two weeks. This was a slightly more complex issue.”

Upcoming Challenges for Newcastle

With an impending clash against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, Howe and his team will certainly feel the absence of Barnes’ dynamism on the pitch. Having only made seven appearances for Newcastle, and securing a solitary England cap in his career, the hopes of fans and the team were high on Barnes to bring more to the table this season.