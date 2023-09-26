Old Trafford Awaits: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Old Trafford Awaits a League Cup Showdown

As autumn evenings begin to crisp in Manchester, the theatre of dreams – Old Trafford – beckons a midweek League Cup fixture. Reigning champions, Manchester United, lock horns with Premier League acquaintances, Crystal Palace.

Red Devils on the Rebound

Manchester United’s roller-coaster ride through the 2023/24 season so far has been, to say the least, unpredictable. After a hat-trick of stinging defeats, they clawed back some dignity with a hard-fought victory at Burnley. That win may have been more grit than glamour, but in the tumultuous world of football, every win counts, especially with a cup tie on the horizon.

Reminiscent of their sparkling day at Wembley, United’s ascendancy last season had seen them lift the Carabao Cup, dispatching Newcastle in style. The pressure is undoubtedly mounting on Erik ten Hag as they prepare to defend their title, starting with a potentially tricky encounter against Palace.

Crystal Palace’s Steady Eddy Journey

Palace has epitomised consistency. Roy Hodgson’s side, regularly finding themselves in the Premier League’s comfortable mid-table embrace, has made their intent clear this season with a spirited comeback win over Plymouth in the previous round.

Tale of the Tape

When and Where?

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date: Tuesday, 26 September

Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Recent Head-to-Heads

Manchester United: 2 wins

Crystal Palace: 2 wins

Draws: 1

Note: Their last duel ended 2-1 in United’s favour in a Premier League face-off earlier this year.

Broadcast Blues? We’ve Got You

For the Fans at Home

UK: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

US: ESPN+, ESPN App

Canada: DAZN

Team Talk

Manchester United: Roster Reshuffle? The Saturday skirmish at Turf Moor saw a potential star rise – Sofyan Amrabat. While ten Hag is anticipated to shake things up a bit, don’t expect a complete overhaul. With key players including Mount, Shaw, Maguire, and Wan-Bissaka nursing injuries, the squad depth will be tested.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Amrabat, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Crystal Palace: Missing in Action While youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is poised for a prominent role, Palace’s flank master, Michael Olise, is sadly out with a hamstring niggle. Hodgson’s choices might be further limited with Ferguson, Franca, Lerma, and Tomkins all potentially on the sidelines.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Clyne, Holding, Guehi, Richards; Riedewald, Hughes; Rak-Sakyi, Eze, Schlupp; Mateta.

Final Thoughts

It’s a battle for pride, a testament of strategy and, more importantly, a ticket to the next round of the League Cup. As the floodlights shine over Old Trafford, may the best team prevail!