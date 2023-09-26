Report: Anfield Set for Thrilling Carabao Cup Showdown

Liverpool v Leicester City: Anfield Awaits Carabao Cup Action

Liverpool and Leicester City, two teams with storied histories, will face off in a crucial Carabao Cup clash this Wednesday at Anfield. With Liverpool’s tight schedule and Leicester City’s flying form in the Championship, it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The Reds’ Relentless Run

Despite the calendar being heavily stacked against them, Liverpool have managed to maintain a remarkable run of form. With September proving particularly challenging – marking their fifth game in just a month – the Reds must now navigate this pivotal cup fixture before they look ahead to their subsequent clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The weight of the fixtures seems to hang heavy, but Jurgen Klopp’s men, known for their resilience, are ready to take the challenge head-on. Their focus remains sharp, even amidst the tempting allure of autumn festivities.

Leicester’s Redemption Journey

The Foxes, after a tumultuous end to their previous season, have made an emphatic statement in the Championship. Currently leading the pack, their resurgence underpins a determination to return to the top tier with a bang.

Anfield’s Upcoming Encounter: Quick Facts

Location : Anfield, Liverpool, England

: Anfield, Liverpool, England Date : Wednesday 27 September

: Wednesday 27 September Kick-off : 19:45 BST

: 19:45 BST Officials : Referee – Tim Robinson; VAR – Not operational

: Referee – Tim Robinson; VAR – Not operational Recent Head-to-Head : Liverpool (4 Wins) vs Leicester City (1 Win)

: Liverpool (4 Wins) vs Leicester City (1 Win) Previous Meeting : Leicester 0-3 Liverpool, Premier League, 15 May 2023

: Leicester 0-3 Liverpool, Premier League, 15 May 2023 Current Form: Liverpool (WWWWW) vs Leicester (WLWWW)

Broadcast Details

For fans keen on catching the game, while UK viewers may find it off-air, it will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

Squad News: Liverpool

Considering the fixture congestion, Klopp may opt for rotation. Liverpool’s predicted starting XI reflects this potential strategy, echoing the team that triumphed against LASK in the Europa League.

Key Absences: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago remain unavailable.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bajcetic, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Jota

Squad News: Leicester City

Manager Enzo Maresca may make a few changes but will aim to keep his side competitive.

Key Absences: Callum Doyle (knee injury) is confirmed out, joining Dennis Praet and Tom Cannon on the treatment table.

Predicted Leicester XI (4-3-3): Stolarczyk; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Ndidi; Casadei, Winks; Akgun, Iheanacho, Mavididi

Match Forecast: Liverpool’s Depth to Shine

Though Liverpool might rest some regular starters, the depth and quality they possess should be enough to see them through. The likes of Ben Doak and Ryan Gravenberch will be eager to impress.

Given Leicester’s enterprising play this season, expect an engaging game. Nonetheless, the prediction leans towards a Liverpool victory.

Match Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City